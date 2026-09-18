Shedeur Sanders Finds “New Dating Place” Despite Mom’s “No Children, No Luggage” Advice

Shedeur Sanders sure has admirers, but at the moment, he hasn’t been reported to be in a relationship. It’s tough to find someone worthwhile, given his position. However, there might be an avenue Sanders might try next to find love.

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Cleveland Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders let cameras follow him around during a recent off day. He had to do a photoshoot for Valley Automotive Group, with whom he signed a partnership recently. A company exec came out to greet him and introduced his wife and kids.

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The couple spoke about how they met, and the story entertained Sanders.

“We went to the same church for 11 years. We never met each other. And I sent him a DM,” the executive’s wife said.

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“And now that’s the new dating place,” Sanders replied. “It is for good. I got to meet somebody in church now. Yeah. All the nearest churches, let me know.”

The joke came not long after another family conversation put Sanders’ dating and future family plans in the spotlight. His mother, Pilar Sanders, was asked about Shedeur and his brother Shilo Sanders having children. Her answer was pretty clear.

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“I think you guys are too young right now. That’s too young, number one. You’re in the primes of your life. You’re going into it. So, I think you need to enjoy your life a little bit more. Like, on single level, no children, no luggage. None of that,” Pilar said.

Previously this year, the two brothers messed with their father online, joking about trying to make Deion Sanders a grandfather another time. But the latter put his sons on the clock, writing, “We’re waiting.”

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But Pilar, based on her own experience, was adamant that Shedeur and Shilo hold off on a family for now.

“[The difference is] I was done with the stuff that I wanted to do. I was modeling, I was acting, I had already been living on my own for a really long time, I already went to college. But that was something that I wanted for a really long time. Like, my whole life, I just wanted a really big family. So, that was my thing. I wanted a family. I wanted children. You never grew up talking about, ‘Mommy, I want a big family. I want to have children.’”

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Moms are always right for a reason, because Shedeur Sander already has a lot on his plate. He lost the starting job to veteran Deshaun Watson, despite giving him an extremely tough fight in the offseason and putting forward a good performance in the preseason. Sanders is also the more popular QB, and yet Monken has chosen to keep Watson the starter for Week 2 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

“I confirmed it when I looked at the tape. We’ve got to play better around him. Our inability to function consistently as an offense was a byproduct of coaching and playing.”

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That decision has also brought up some questions about how the quarterback competition unfolded during the summer. Former NFL quarterback and current analyst Chris Simms raised that issue on “Pro Football Talk,” pointing specifically to Sanders not playing with the starters in the second preseason game.

“What if it wasn’t really that close? The fact that they didn’t even let Shedeur play with the starters in the preseason game No. 2, which we all thought was shocking. We all thought it was swayed for Deshaun Watson.”

Sanders did get his chance to show what he could do last season. He finished his rookie season with a stretch of starts, including the 364-yard, three-touchdown game against Tennessee. That was one of his better performances of the season. However, he still finished 3-4 as QB1, and there was a lot to improve on.

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Throughout the offseason, Sanders was able to assert that he can be better. Monken and GM Andrew Berry have lauded his hard work and improvement in the game. But it was still not enough for the Browns to give Sanders the reins. Watson isn’t doing much better, either, having started the Browns’ 2026 campaign with a loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars.

However, there is constant support from his inner circle. Deion Sanders has always had his back, as have his mother and siblings. Former teammate and close friend Travis Hunter, who plays for the Jaguars now, also hoped that Sanders would get his chance.

“I wish he was playing too,” Hunter said before the game. “It’s all good, though. He’s gonna get his chance. When he gets his chance again, he’s gonna show them. He’s gonna show them why.”