Shedeur Sanders Gets New Family Member After Dad Deion Sanders’ Admission

Shilo Sanders is absolutely crushing the NFL rookie offseason experience right now. The former Colorado Buffalo is making all the right moves to fit in. Sanders recently treated his fellow rookies to a Desi Banks comedy show, proving he understands that team chemistry isn’t just built during practice hours. It’s a smart investment—drop some favors on your teammates early, and they’ll have your back that bit more when it counts. But while Sanders is busy building brotherhood in Tampa Bay, there’s another major development brewing back home that might just change the Sanders family dynamic.

Shilo Sanders just dropped some comedy gold on Instagram this weekend, posting a video where he’s cracking up about how comedian Desi Banks apparently looks just like someone from the Sanders family tree. In the Instagram video, Shilo’s cracking up while questioning Desi Banks about the family resemblance situation. “Why my dad’s saying you look like you’re a Sanders,” Shilo asks, clearly amused by the whole thing.

When Coach Prime chimed in agreeing about the resemblance, Shilo pressed further, asking, “Oh, which one of us does Desi face look like?” After some back-and-forth, they settled on Shedeur as Banks’ Sanders doppelgänger. The post was captioned “Is @iamdesibanks part of the Sanders Family ? 😂😂😂”. Honestly, it wouldn’t be a stretch considering how close the comedian and safety have become lately.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shilo Sanders (@shilosanders) Expand Post

The whole friendship kicked off back in January when Shilo decided to test Banks’ comedy chops during a live stream challenge. Having never been to a comedy show before, the Bucs safety threw down the gauntlet, promising the comedian $200 for every laugh he could squeeze out of him. Then Shilo got really bold, saying, “If you make me laugh, I’ll get you a Rolls Royce,” before quickly adding, “That’s pure clickbait.” Banks had Sanders cracking up in under a minute, proving exactly why he’s selling out venues across the country right now.

But this whole comedy connection actually makes perfect business sense for the Sanders empire. The family has turned content creation into a serious operation, with everyone playing their part in building the brand. Shilo and Shedeur both run their own YouTube channels, while their brothers Deion Jr. and Darius keep the content machine running behind the scenes. Darius handles most of the editing and content management, while Junior makes sure their social media stays active and feeds content to the editors. With both NFL brothers now chasing their professional dreams, Junior’s even started putting himself in front of the camera more often.

The numbers don’t lie either — their main Well Off Media channel has racked up over 588,000 subscribers, while Shilo’s personal channel sits at 187,000, a bit short of his brother Shedeur’s 200,000 subscriber count. Even Darius contributes with his modest 5,780 followers, putting the Sanders family’s total YouTube reach well above 900,000 subscribers. Not bad for a family that’s mastering both football and the content game. But for the Sanders family, most importantly, football has always been the family business, and now Deion Sanders has finally made his candid admission about how Shedeur’s draft nightmare really went down.

Coach Prime gets real about draft day disappointment

Coach Prime finally broke his silence about the NFL draft mess that saw his quarterback son Shedeur Sanders slip all the way to the fifth round before finally being snapped up by the Cleveland Browns. And he’s not holding back his frustration. During a Friday podcast appearance with former NFL cornerback Asante Samuel, Deion Sanders got real about how the whole experience affected him personally, especially after dealing with some health issues at his Texas estate recently.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

The elder Sanders went straight after the rumors that painted his son as unprofessional during pre-draft team meetings, calling out the narratives as complete garbage. “When you sit up there and say something like he went into a meeting unprepared, like dude, Shedeur Sanders, who’s had six different coordinators?” he fired back, clearly fed up with the speculation. He wasn’t buying any of the stories floating around about Shedeur’s draft prep, particularly the ridiculous claim that his son showed up to team meetings wearing headphones.

via Imago NFL, American Football Herren, USA Cleveland Browns Rookie Minicamp May 9, 2025 Berea, OH, USA Cleveland Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders 12 throws a pass during rookie minicamp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus. Berea CrossCountry Mortgage Campus OH USA, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xKenxBlazex 20250509_kab_bk4_045

“You gonna tell me he had on headphones, Shedeur?” Sanders asked, sounding genuinely baffled by the suggestion. “Anybody know my son understands he’s a professional. Like he’s gonna go into a meeting with headphones on?” The whole thing obviously got under Coach Prime’s skin, and he made sure to tell people to “stop lying” about creating fake stories around a kid who’s never caused problems.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Samuel tried to pump him up, calling Shedeur a “dawg” who would “rise to the top,” but Sanders wasn’t afraid to admit the emotional toll the draft took on the family. “It did hurt,” he said simply, showing a vulnerable side that fans don’t often see from the larger-than-life personality. But he’s using the disappointment as fuel, pointing out that both Shedeur and his other son, Shilo—who went undrafted and signed with Tampa Bay as a free agent—were “built” for exactly this kind of adversity. Sanders even threw out the Tom Brady comparison, reminding everyone how the GOAT turned a sixth-round selection in 2000 into the greatest quarterback career in NFL history.

All in all, it’s a family that’s here to entertain and enthrall. Whether with an extended comedian family member or not. We’re here for it!