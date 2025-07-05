Shedeur Sanders Is Making Enemies With Browns Front Office After Making Kevin Stefanski’s Life Difficult 

The Cleveland Browns need some Ws. We’re not just talking about this season; there’s already enough skepticism around that. What they need is a guy whom they can lock down for years to come. A franchise QB that flips the script on their history and shakes up AFC North. But in a QB room stacked with potential and veteran experience, Shedeur Sanders’ chances seem a little lopsided, especially with the front office divided on what they want to do.

Owner Jimmy Haslam reportedly made the call. When Sanders’ name was called in the draft, the war room looked like they were walking on cacti. Still, HC Kevin Stefanski made it known that Sanders has what it takes soon after being drafted. “Once you’re in the building, nobody really cares where you were drafted. First round, fifth round, undrafted. I’ve been around so many great players that weren’t drafted. Clearly, [Shedeur] has the talent to go higher in the draft. Our job is to dive in and help him.” Despite this promise, when the minicamps came around, Joe Flacco, Kenny Pickett, and Dillon Gabriel got to practice with the first team. And Sanders? He was left throwing dimes to the secondary. The questions bubbled again, is the front office giving him a fair shot? Apparently not.

Even with the questions around QB1 for the new season, three QBs (except for Sanders) continue to find their name in predictions. Analysts and insiders cite the depth chart for what to expect: Flacco – Pickett – Gabriel – Sanders. Even insider Terry Pluto dropped a harsh reality check recently. “For Shedeur Sanders, the reality is he’s no longer special. Not in the eyes of the NFL. Only 7% of starters come from the fifth round. – It’s true that Sanders has impressed the Browns with his work ethic and serious approach to learning the offense. – But these are glorified touch football practices. If the real NFL were like this, Flacco would already be enshrined in the Hall of Fame.” There have also been trade rumors swirling around Sanders. But does this mean Sanders is stepping down? Not by a long shot.

On a recent edition of the Barbershop podcast, G-Bush revealed what Shedeur Sanders has been up to these days. On the podcast, he shared a clip of Sanders where he’s somewhere in Florida “throwing dots in the rain!” Green shorts, white henley, and his Browns helmet. Sanders was throwing explosive dimes everywhere on the field. But the throws, or the grind in the rain wasn’t the statement. It was Sanders showing up wearing the Browns helmet. As Bush noted, “he could have wore a baseball cap, a visor, any of that, right? But you know what he told you? ‘Whether you all wanted it or not, I’m gonna just keep showing up. Whether ya’ll know it or not, I’m gonna just keep working.’”

Bush also doubled down on Sanders’ drive to rep the Browns wherever he goes. Even if the organization isn’t all for it. “Where I go, I’m trying to elevate the Cleveland Browns to a different level. And sometimes when you go to the different level and when you getting around or you trying to bring a different level of different energy, you gonna have people in your organization that don’t like that.” But He’s doubled down on ‘proving himself right’, as he’d notably said when he first came to the Browns. Even as he raises eyebrows from the front office, he’s going to keep working on his QB1 journey, even if that makes things difficult for Kevin Stefanski going forward.

Shedeur Sanders adds to Kevin Stefanski’s QB headache

Despite all the criticism and speculation around Shedeur Sanders, there’s quite a lot of support as well. Darrell Colbert Jr., the founder of Select QB Athletics had noted Shedeur’s drive since he was in middle school. “Even back then, Shedeur wanted to just come work out. – He would come out there and throw with me when I was out there throwing or come work out with me… And then, once I got done playing ball and got into training, he was like, ‘Shoot, I’m training with you. I want to train with you.'” That fire is still there as Sanders continues to prove his worth to the Browns.

Analysts like Dan Orlovsky believe Sanders is “custom made” for Kevin Stefanski’s offense. While former NFL receiver James Jones doesn’t see Flacco as the solution for the Browns, Jones sees Sanders behind Pickett in the depth chart. If Pickett is not leading the fray, “the only other option is Shedeur because I believe he’s the most talented quarterback on that roster.” The Dawg Pound wants to see their new rookies get a shot under center. And Terron Armstead thinks somewhere around Week 6 would be when Stefanski finally gives Sanders the chance he’s waiting for. His minicamp performance has also impressed people all around. He notably got the most TDs (9), as well as the most completions. With Sanders balling out in training, that QB1 question? It’s far from being answered yet for Stefanski.

While the rest of the league enjoys their summer break, Sanders is working out, trying to improve his skills. Even Dillon Gabriel is doing something similar with his own break. With the training camp weeks away, and the preseason peeking right behind that, the clock’s ticking for Stefanski. All the while, the rookies are bringing the heat and proving they belong. When the dust settles on training camp, will it be Sanders calling the plays, or someone else?