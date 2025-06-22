Shedeur Sanders Is Not Taking Speeding Tickets Seriously as Kevin Stefanski Decides QB Trade, Says Browns Insider

This was not how it was meant to begin. Shedeur Sanders arrived in Cleveland over a month ago with the combined strength of being Deion Sanders’ son and the Browns’ most marketable rookie. He had the best completion rate in minicamp, possessed swagger, and arm talent. The franchise even let him help coach flag football at a youth camp like he was already face-of-the-future material.

Still, he’s already playing defense—and not the football kind—after receiving two speeding tickets, missing one court appearance, and making a joke about it at a softball game. Sanders was drafted to compete, not cruise his way through Cleveland. He hit 101 mph in a 65-zone and 77.4% completion rate. But only one of those stats is helping his case.

And that’s exactly what Browns insider Adam ‘The Bull’ commented on The Ultimate Cleveland Sports Show. He began softly, “If the three options are big deal, little deal, no deal. I’m in ‘little deal.'” And that’s right. Not a big deal, every rookie/player has received a speeding ticket. But his point of view took a U-turn when footage rolled of Shedeur Sanders laughing and giggling while speaking about the incident at David Njoku’s celebrity softball game. “I’ve made some wrong choices. I learn from them,” said Shedeur. Adam’s tone changed as a result. He bluntly added, “I just didn’t love that. It’s like, take it a little more seriously, you know? Again, I get it. He’s a young man…but you’re not a kid. You’re an adult…Don’t give the haters that ammunition.”

To make it relatable that everyone makes “poor decisions along the way.” He made an unexpected supermarket ham confession. Adam admitted that he once went to Wegman’s and ate a pound of ham without paying for it. He said, “I get it. I understand. I admit it, I’ve done it.“ The message was simple, whether you call it a PSA or an odd moment of bonding: Shedeur Sanders may be young, but he is no longer shielded by the label of ‘college kid.’ Not in Cleveland, in particular.

Let’s review what really happened. June 5: In Brunswick Hills, Shedeur recorded 91 mph in a 65-mph zone. Then again, in Strongsville, he was ticketed for exceeding the speed limit by 40 mph, reaching 101 mph. Consequences? A July 3 court date, two fines ($269 and $250), and one missed arraignment. Also, all of this is while he is labelled as the fourth quarterback, behind Joe Flacco, Kenny Pickett, and fellow rookie Dillon Gabriel.

Shedeur may have thrown his first interception—and it wasn’t even on the field—in a league where image and maturity are almost as important as arm talent. But, while Shedeur was busy making jokes about speeding tickets at a softball game, Dillon Gabriel was out there treating minicamp like a silent tryout for the starting position.

Stefanski talks flexibility, but his QB order speaks loudly

Let’s go back for a second. With only seven completions on eighteen throws and a lone TD, Gabriel didn’t exactly light the field on fire statistically. But still, Head Coach Kevin Stefanski was able to see past the stat sheet. The HC nodded in agreement as he praised Gabriel’s play-action footwork, “He’s got really great ability to ball-handle.“

After that, the rookies were assigned to flag football duties at the youth camp in Berea. Most would have remained composed, perhaps taking a few pictures and applauding the children. Not Dillon. It was like a leadership boot camp for him. A bunch of 12-year-olds were energised by Gabriel as if they were the 2019 LSU offense. “Drop back. Find him on the first play… Everyone! Do what you do. Go live. Just Ball out, bro…GOATED!” Translation? Coaching staff, take note: I know how to run huddles.

So, looking at how things are rolling out. Insider Mike Florio already hinted that if trade rumors intensify, Pickett might be the odd man out. But Mary Kay Cabot says the front office wants to keep all four. The only problem? On the 53-man roster, that probably means cutting at another position. That isn’t just audacious, it’s also roster roulette.

And Shedeur Sanders may be causing a lot of problems off the field. But on the field? ESPN Cleveland reports that he threw nine touchdowns and had the highest completion percentage of any quarterback (77.4%). Why is he still QB4 then? Because Gabriel is leaving his mark. While Shedeur’s doing damage control. And Stefanski will be keeping an eye on more than just completions when they play Carolina on August 8. He’ll be watching for composure, growth, and who’s making the most out of every moment.