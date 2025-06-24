Shedeur Sanders Is Unhappy With Shilo Poking Speeding Controversy as Deion Sanders Points at ‘Enemies’

“I made some wrong choices, and I’ve got to own up to them.” With these words, Shedeur Sanders was on the road to mending his damaged image. But after two speeding tickets in the same month, he faces a 4th-degree misdemeanor and a court date on 3rd July. Sanders finds himself at the center of massive criticism from around the league. Even his brother, Shilo, took a dig at him recently for the incidents, and the little bro isn’t all that happy with his comments.

In his latest edition of exploring the food in Tampa Bay, Shilo made fun of Shedeur’s current plight. While crossing the street to go to a restaurant, he quipped, “We’ve got to be careful crossing the street, especially if Shedeur’s out here.” While the older brother did burst out laughing immediately as he said this, Shedeur listened, and wasn’t onboard with his fam making fun of him.

JaKi recently dropped a clip of Shedeur Sanders on X. In the clip, he addressed Shilo’s comment. As the Browns’ rookie QB put it, “You gotta watch out for me when you crossing the road, like, come on bro. You can’t be trolling your own brother.” This isn’t the first time Shilo Sanders has indulged in some leg-pulling. After the draft separated the brothers, Shi told the press once that Shedeur was calling him a lot more these days because he’s missing his older brother. He mentioned that he was even getting calls in the middle of his coaching sessions, and he’d called out Shedeur on it jokingly. While Shedeur isn’t happy with his brother making digs about speeding, he’s still taking the joke like a pro. As he further added in the clip, “That was definitely funny when he said that. Like, the situation wasn’t funny, but like, how you said it was.”

Shedeur seems upbeat, even as this latest incident messes with his chances in the Browns’ QB room amid intense critique. Shannon Sharpe, for one, didn’t hold back when he said Shedeur was letting down Sanders’ name. “You got to realize you’re Shedeur Sanders. Yep, you know what comes with that last name. You know who your father is… You will probably get criticized, scrutinized a little more than another 21, 22, 23-year-old would. And his last name isn’t Sanders… his father isn’t Coach Prime.” But speaking of Coach Prime, Deion Sanders also seems to have left a cryptic message on the whole thing.

Deion Sanders’ take on ‘enemies’

For Coach Prime, the word ‘enemy’ translates to all the haters who try to bring someone down. Back when Travis Hunter was facing a world of hate for his relationship, he’d decided to walk away from social media for a while. Back then, Coach Prime had shared powerful words of encouragement in support of his mentee. While pushing Hunter to keep grinding, he admitted that it hurt him to see Travis deactivate his accounts for the hate he was receiving. “It hurt me that he did because what an enemy wants you to do is stop.” And now, it looks like he has a similar message for his son as well.

In a recent post on his official X handle, Deion Sanders shared another hot take on enemies. As he wrote, “You’ve got to roll up your sleeves and fight. This ain’t no ordinary attack this is a real sophisticated highly educated attack. This enemy knows u & knows your weaknesses. You will claim the victory if u don’t quit, give up or give in. You got God baby. #Coach Prime” While he didn’t mention Shedeur, Deion Sanders has always been a very vocal supporter of his boys. And this might just be a father trying to encourage his son to battle the tough time he’s going through.

Shedeur Sanders is fighting an uphill battle that started from his draft fall. Since then, he has continued to navigate this offseason through a crowded QB room, potential trade talks, and now legal troubles. With all this going on, has his QB1 journey taken a major hit before he even made a first official throw on the gridiron?