Shedeur Sanders Issues Statement on Speeding Violations After Browns QB Missed Court Date

The Browns knew they were drafting a lightning bolt when they took Shedeur Sanders in the fifth round. What they didn’t expect, at least not this soon, was how literal that might become. On June 18, police clocked Sanders’ Dodge TRX pickup truck roaring up I‑71 at 101 mph in a 60. According to Cleveland.com, the former Colorado QB was cited on the spot. And here’s the kicker, this wasn’t even his first ticket this month.

Twelve days earlier, Sanders had already been pulled over by the Ohio State Highway Patrol for doing 91 in a 65. Medina Municipal Court records show he missed his arraignment on June 13. $269 in fines later, and now another ticket drops. Not ideal for a quarterback trying to carve out trust in a crowded room full of experience and egos.

He spoke after practice on Wednesday night. “I’ve made some wrong choices, I can own up to it, I learn from them,” he said. But in Cleveland, this will make matters worse for him. And with Joe Flacco still tossing darts, Kenny Pickett quietly stacking reps, and Dillon Gabriel already drawing quiet praise, Sanders’ leash might get over even before starting.

So now, it’s a matter of perception vs. projection. And he didn’t even attend the court dates, just trying to take care of the tickets through his sources. Is Shedeur just young and impulsive? Or is this part of the pattern that teams feared? Because in the NFL, the ability to read a defense means nothing if the organization can’t read you. He’s still got time. And right now, Shedeur’s biggest obstacle isn’t the playbook. It’s everything outside of it.