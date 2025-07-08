Shedeur Sanders’ Last Gasp Attempt to Change Kevin Stefanski’s Mind Amid Browns QB’s Exit Rumors

Kevin Stefanski enters his sixth season as Browns head coach with everything to prove after last season flatlined with a 3-14 record. The costly gamble on Deshaun Watson has backfired, leaving Cleveland scrambling to draw names from the draft list. This resulted in Stefanski stockpiling four healthy quarterbacks during the offseason. Yet rumors swirl that he’s still eyeing a star passer when everyone hedged their bets on Shedeur Sanders. The mystery man is not even on the roster yet as Shedeur Sanders’ name fades in the background. The hunt isn’t over. The NFL draft, free agency, and the trade market loom as Stefanski’s last chances to salvage the position. The clock ticks. Cleveland’s next move has been predicted.

Sayre Bedinger from FanSided’s NFL Spin Zone released a 2026 first-round mock draft on Sunday, July 6. In his predictions, the Cleveland Browns hold the No. 2 overall pick. He expects them to select LSU quarterback Garrett Nussmeier. This comes right after the New Orleans Saints take Clemson’s Cade Klubnik with the top pick. Bedinger wrote, “[The Browns] have one of the most uninspiring quarterback battles currently taking place in the NFL with Joe Flacco, Kenny Pickett, Dillon Gabriel and Shedeur Sanders.” He also added, “And they have a lot more needs than just the QB position. This is a pivotal year for the Browns to discover core players on their roster going forward.”

Now, it seems like Sanders is falling in the Browns’ quarterback depth chart. Despite early praise, his current position appears uncertain heading into the season. But Sanders, however, is not backing down. In a recent video posted on X, he is seen getting extra reps ahead of training camp. The post is titled, “Shedeur Sanders getting some work in at ‘Country Prime’, ahead of Training Camp— in his full Browns Practice attire🔥🔒.” In the clip, he is dressed in full Browns gear and wearing the No. 12 jersey. He’s seen focusing on his throws, trying to sharpen up his mechanics and stay ready.

If anyone was judging by the draft outlook alone, Shedeur Sanders had taken a major fall. Once viewed as a potential first-round talent, Sanders dropped all the way to No. 144. When Sanders first joined the Browns, head coach Kevin Stefanski had positive things to say. The coach emphasized talent over draft position. “Once you’re in the building, nobody really cares where you were drafted… Clearly, [Shedeur] has the talent to go higher in the draft. Our job is to dive in and help him.” These words gave the rookie a strong start, but now a new star is expected to carry the franchise load.

Even as questions swirl around the Browns’ QB1 spot, three names continue to pop up in early-season projections. Joe Flacco, Kenny Pickett, and Dillon Gabriel all show up on most depth chart predictions. Shedeur Sanders remains the fourth name, trailing behind in the depth chart and league favourite. The unofficial order reads: Flacco – Pickett – Gabriel – Sanders. Insider Terry Pluto recently offered a blunt take. “For Shedeur Sanders, the reality is he’s no longer special. Not in the eyes of the NFL. Only 7% of starters come from the fifth round.” Pluto did note Sanders’ commitment. “It’s true that Sanders has impressed the Browns with his work ethic and serious approach to learning the offense.” Still, he added, “But these are glorified touch football practices.”

Trade rumors have started to surround Sanders. But stepping back is not in his playbook. He continues to rep the Browns with conviction. Deion Sanders, his father and longtime mentor, recently reinforced his son’s mindset. “Where I go, I’m trying to elevate the Cleveland Browns to a different level. And sometimes when you go to the different level and when you getting around or you trying to bring a different level of different energy, you gonna have people in your organization that don’t like that.” This aligns with Shedeur’s earlier stance. He is not chasing validation. Proving himself right has always been the goal.

Despite the skepticism, Sanders is putting in the reps. While most players enjoy their summer break, Sanders is out training. He is focused on building skill and stamina before camp starts. Dillon Gabriel is also spending his time sharpening his arm. The dates are slowly inching closer. This preseason could decide more than just a starting job. It could define the future of the Browns’ quarterback room. Stefanski will need to make hard choices. When training camp ends, someone must lead this offense. Will it be Sanders at the huddle? Or will another name make the final cut?