Shedeur Sanders’ Major Flaw Exposed by Steelers Defense Despite Browns’ Victory

Essentials Inside The Story Sanders overtakes Flacco and Gabriel in more than one aspect.

Deion Sanders' reaction spoke volumes

Browns QB calls for the offense to do their part.

The Cleveland Browns’ 13-6 win over the Pittsburgh Steelers did not cover certain glaring red flags for Shedeur Sanders. It was one that even his father, Deion Sanders, couldn’t ignore; even the commentators voiced their disappointment at that one play.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

“The second interception, that’s just, that’s like the kind of play; you’re just giving fuel to the people who want him gone,” Blake Renekar said on The Dawgs Podcast.

The moment in question took place in the fourth quarter, with the Browns leading 13-6. On the drive’s second play, Sanders dropped back 10 yards behind the line of scrimmage before making a pass just to avoid getting sacked for a loss. In retrospect, that pass was extremely frustrating. It put the onus on Jerry Jeudy to salvage it with Kyle Dugger right on him.

ADVERTISEMENT

Right after that, the cameras immediately turned to the stands and captured Deion Sanders’ reaction. ‘Coach Prime’ covered his face using his hat and hung his head, in a reaction that needed no words to describe. However, Jim Nantz’s summation of the play on commentary was apt.

View this post on Instagram View this post on Instagram Expand Post

“Not a good one, not a good one at all.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Linebacker Kyle Dugger intercepted the pass at the Steelers’ 34-yard line and gained possession for his side with 12:12 remaining on the clock. Fortunately for the Browns, they did not pay for Sanders’ inconsistency as Aaron Rodgers was not able to get a score on any of his side’s next four drives.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

Sanders was also in the spotlight for his interception in the second quarter when the Steelers’ defense’s pressure saw the football deflected and fall right into Jack Sawyer’s hands.

Imago Cleveland Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski talks with Shedeur Sanders 12 after throwing an interception against the Baltimore Ravens during the third quarter at Huntington Bank Field in Cleveland, Ohio on Sunday November 16, 2025. PUBLICATIONxNOTxINxUSA CLE20251116137 AARONxJOSEFCZYK

His two picks on the day pushed his season interception tally into the double-digits, a total that not only exceeds the combined figure of teammates Joe Flacco (6) and Dillon Gabriel (2) but also places him in a tie for ninth-most in the league. He is now tied with Joe Flacco, Dak Prescott, Baker Mayfield, Josh Allen, and Bryce Young.

ADVERTISEMENT

Flacco has started a minimum of five games more than Sanders, while the rest have played twice as many games as the Browns’ QB.

Among other rookies who were drafted ahead of Shedeur, the numbers do back Renekar’s statement.

NAME TEAM GS WIN-LOSS TD INT Cam Ward Tennessee Titans 16 3-13-0 15 7 Jaxson Dart New York Giants 11 3-8-0 13 5 Tyler Shough New Orleans Saints 8 5-3-0 9 5 Jalen Milroe Seattle Seahawks 0 0-0-0 0 0 Dillon Gabriel Cleveland Browns 6 1-5-0 7 2 Shedeur Sanders Cleveland Browns 6 2-4-0 7 10

ADVERTISEMENT

Sanders has thrown three and five more interceptions than Ward and Dart, respectively, in considerably fewer games. This clearly shows that he has a turnover problem, and it is something he will look to fix. Entering Week 18, he has the backing of The Dawgs Podcast hosts.

“I’m not crucifying him and saying he can’t be the starter next year for it. But I just, I’d love to see next week and play a clean game,” said Renekar.

ADVERTISEMENT

Shedeur Sanders can use Week 18 to iron out his turnover problem

The Browns were nearly forced into overtime late in the game when Rodgers had three downs at the seven-yard line. His three incompletions allowed Cleveland to run down the clock, but the defense will need to do its part next week against a Bengals offense that has put up 30+ points in eight of their last 10 games.

Likewise, Sanders and co. will need to make every drive count, with turnovers not helping their case. The QB knows this and addressed the shortcomings despite the win.

Imago NFL, American Football Herren, USA Cleveland Browns Minicamp Jun 10, 2025 Berea, OH, USA Cleveland Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders 12 talks to the media during minicamp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus. Berea CrossCountry Mortgage Campus OH USA, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xKenxBlazex 20250610_kab_bk4_068

“I think it’s bittersweet because I feel like on offense, we’ve got to do our part. I’ve got to do my part a little bit more. We can’t be happy with 13 points on the board. So we’ve just got to be able to put up more points.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The Browns will finish rock bottom of the AFC North irrespective of the result on Sunday afternoon. However, divisional pride is on the line, and Sanders will want to have just a second game with 0 interceptions to close his rookie season.