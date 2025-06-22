Shedeur Sanders Makes Brother Shilo Fear for Life as Browns QB Gets Trolled for Speeding Tickets

Things aren’t getting any easier for Shedeur Sanders this offseason. What started with a draft slide is no longer the focus of his headlines. First came the QB competition with the Browns, then the trade rumors, and now, the #Legendary QB is getting tackled by legal troubles. Set aside the criticism, he’s now even catching strays from his brother, Shilo Sanders.

Shedeur is two for two this month. And we’re not talking TD passes. But the speeding tickets this June. The first came on June 5th at Brunswick Hills as Shedeur sped at 91 mph in a 65-mph zone. Cut to a few weeks, and it happened again. In Strongsville, Shedeur was going 101 mph in a black Dodge TRX. He was notably 40 mph over the limit in this instance. With a 4th-degree misdemeanor count, the rookie QB is set to face court on 3rd July with fines.

So, no wonder Shilo’s being extra careful in his own ventures. In the latest edition of his Tampa Food Tour on YouTube, while en route to get some primetime grub, the Bucs’ rookie took a little dig at his bro. Crossing the street with a serious expression on his face, Shilo dropped a cold one-liner and then burst out laughing. “We’ve got to be careful crossing the street, especially when Shedeur’s out here.” While the brothers are known to take little digs at each other, especially over their twitch streams, this particular one-liner felt like a tackle from Shilo. But while Shilo’s comment was capped off with laughter, it wasn’t the same deal everywhere else.

