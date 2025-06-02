Shedeur Sanders May Never Play in NFL as Browns Insider Drops Prediction on Kevin Stefanski’s QB Room

The Cleveland Browns‘ quarterback room is crowded. Amid the injury break of Deshaun Watson from the team, the spot for the No.1 quarterback of the team is empty. And while veterans like Joe Flacco and Kenny Pickett are battling it out for the spot, one name has garnered rather quick popularity and appreciation from the fans. It is Shedeur Sanders who, despite being limited to 7-on-7 drills, completed 7-of-9 passes with three touchdowns, has impressed many of his followers and scouts.

Cleveland Browns color analyst Nathan Zegura is one of those admirers of Sanders. And after the OTA, he said, “Shedeur looked good. His ball placement is elite. His ability to layer throws is elite. I think he’s got plenty of arm strength. We’ve seen that on display certainly at camp at times. There’s something about Shedeur, I got a chance to interview him, he’s very confident, but not in a cocky way. He has a lot of belief in himself. I like him. I like the kid a lot.” That’s a good sign.

However, Browns reporter Zac Jackson, while talking to Zach Gelb, discussed how even his impressive performances will not help Sanders cut this season. Jackson revealed, “Joe Flacco clearly has the strongest arm, throws the best ball. Everybody wants to see Shedeur. He’s been impressive. You talk with people in the building, and they say he’s been impressive. He’s only been in the building like 16 days at this point, right? So, what this competition is, Zach, right now, for at least two more months, and probably beyond that, it’s two different competitions.” Okay. He clearly emphasized Flacco as the leader. But what about Shedeur?

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

He continued, “It’s Flacco versus Pickett for the starting job, and then it’s the two rookies positioning themselves against one another, but really just in the scheme of things, I like what I see from Shedeur. I mean that, but I don’t know that either. One of these rookies will ever play, let alone this year. Don’t know they’ll be ready, we just know at the early stage.” That’s a shocker, indeed.

Amid the rise of Shedeur Sanders as a trustworthy QB, the Browns already have a stacked list of throwers ready to go. In the absence of Watson, Joe Flacco and Kenny Pickett’s experience in the league has helped them secure a competition between the two of them, eliminating any chances for Dillon Gabriel or Shedeur Sanders having a part in their battle.

So, how did Kenny Pickett and Joe Flacco perform in the OTAs? Clearly, they too had to perform beyond the expectations set for them to secure a spot and try to fill the gap caused by the absence of Watson.

Kenny Pickett and Joe Flacco overshadow Shedeur Sanders at the OTAs

During the Browns’ OTAs, veteran quarterbacks Joe Flacco and Kenny Pickett emerged as leading contenders in the team’s quarterback competition. Flacco, who is returning to the Browns after a stint with the Indianapolis Colts, signed a one-year, $4 million contract in April 2025. 40-year-old Flacco brings a wealth of experience, including a Super Bowl MVP title and a recent NFL Comeback Player of the Year award.

During the OTAs, Joe Flacco completed 9 of 14 passes with one touchdown, showing off his consistent arm strength and familiarity with the Browns’ offensive system. His efforts have even impressed their coach, Kevin Stefanski, who noted that Flacco “looks the same as he did two seasons ago.” Teammates also trust Flacco’s leadership, as the Browns running back Kareem Hunt described Joe as “calm, cool, and collected,” emphasizing his role as a steady presence on the field.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

USA Today via Reuters Dec 28, 2023; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Browns quarterback Joe Flacco (15) throws a pass against the New York Jets during the first half at Cleveland Browns Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Galvin-USA TODAY Sports

Then there’s Pickett, who the Browns acquired in March, is aiming to revitalize his career after previous stints with the Pittsburgh Steelers and Philadelphia Eagles. Pickett, during the OTAs, was observed taking the first reps in 7-on-7 drills and sharing the majority of 11-on-11 snaps alongside Flacco. His performance included completing 9 of 16 passes, though he did not record a touchdown in these sessions. Pickett’s previous starting experiences and recent Super Bowl victory with the Eagles position him as a strong contender in the quarterback competition.

However, Stefanski has still not made any official confirmation. He is still watching them all play and wants all of his potential starters to have a fair and proper chance to show their grit and strength. Emphasizing that the quarterback competition is ongoing, and that the evaluations will be comprehensive.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Kevin Stefanski stated, “I wouldn’t look into anything. You’ll see the whole weekend, going through the spring, we don’t play too close attention to who’s in there first.” And that is as certain as he could get.

Now the question is, will we see Shedeur Sanders as QB this season? Or will Pickett and Flacco take over the season from him and Dillon Gabriel with their experience?