Shedeur Sanders Refuses Responsibility on Social Media Noise With Browns Cutting Colorado QB a Big Possibility

Shedeur Sanders might share his last name with the NFL’s Hall of Famer Deion Sanders, but he has time and again shown how he is willing to make a name out of the first. Being one of the NIL rankers in the NCAA last season, we know how his name impacts the football fans. But despite a faithful following, the young Cleveland Browns QB has had his fair (or unfair) share of criticism. But he has maintained one goal ahead of anything– the team’s success. That’s what he did last year too.

After a tough win over Baylor, Shedeur got stuck in debates. And not for good reasons. But his stance was simple– “I keep the external noise out by just not paying attention on social media or anything like that.” All because “Understanding what’s on my mind, what’s best for the team, and what we’re able to accomplish and living in the moment” takes priority for the QB. But who stops the social media?

After the draft slide from being projected a top 5 pick to becoming a fifth-round pick, Sanders certainly expected a backlash. And he did get it all. But through everything, he has called out the “Clickbait culture” of the media and his loyal fans have stood by his side. So, when he faced another challenge, one against the people who have had his back through thick and thin, Sanders maintained his version of truth, winning the QB battle already in the eyes of his supporters.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

In a video posted on X on Saturday, the caption was titled, “🔥 Sanders Nation. A Loud Fan Base. #12’s Response 😂.” Wondering why? Well, during his lunch break, a reporter started asking some questions to Sanders and here is how it went:

Reporter: “It’s about Sanders Nation. Sanders Nation is a loud fan base that you have, right?”

Cutting her off, the visibly confused QB asked: “What is Sanders Nation?”

Reporter: “I don’t know what you call your fanbase but…”

Shedeur chimed in again: “I don’t be calling them that. It’s a group of individual people that have their own thoughts. I can’t control nobody.”

Reporter: “I know. I know. But you have quite the following. How do you like it?…that rabid fanbase…

Shedeur: “I don’t even pay attention, I don’t pay attention to it for real. I’m thankful, though, but I focus on the main thing.”

It went to show that Sanders has his head in the game and not the noise that follows him. But the way he controlled the narrative, both being grateful to the fans and still clearing the air on where he stands, we can see why many believe he is already a pro without taking a single snap yet. Even former wideout Keyshawn Johnson dubbed him QB1 material before preseason pads are on.

Still, there’s no denying the Coach Prime effect. Being Deion Sanders’ son has its perks. He once highlighted Shedeur’s leadership qualities, saying, “Shedeur’s been doing it year after year after year after year.” But fame had become a double-edged sword. Shedeur hasn’t run from all the bad press and criticism that is attached to his name. However, he has certainly won hearts. In an effort to flip the script and define his own name, he’s started visiting schools around Cleveland, making direct connections with the community. That doesn’t mean it’s all clean pockets and first-down chants.

Critics have called him out for leaning into the celebrity lifestyle. Some commented on his larger-than-life style of living when they mistook the Rolls-Royce Deion Jr bought as his own. But Sanders remains grounded, keeping the main thing the main thing. And right now, the main thing is winning over a locker room already stacked with QBs—and the title of QB1.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Shedeur Sanders needs to show “more”

Shedeur Sanders has drawn some early praise during Browns OTAs, showing poise and flashes of potential in team drills. But for all the good vibes, the path to the 53-man roster isn’t looking wide open. As CBS Sports’ Brad Crawford put it, Sanders faces a “numbers game” in a quarterback room filled with experience and upside. “With an unknown ceiling and light acquisition cost as a fifth-round pick,” Crawford wrote, “the Browns — frankly — aren’t sure yet what they have in Sanders and need to see more.”

Head coach Kevin Stefanski echoed the measured tone following the Wednesday OTA, which was open for media, noting the team is still in the install phase. “It’s Day 2 for us, so I think everybody understands where they’re supposed to be and when they’re supposed to be there. There’s a little bit of directing traffic… but they’ve done a really nice job.” For Shedeur, it’s clear this is still the learning curve portion of the playbook—and he’ll have to prove himself with every snap and rep. So far, he has.

Browns QB situation is more than anyone can handle. With veterans in Joe Flacco (presumed to be the QB1 so far), Kenny Pickett with some starting experience, and fellow rookie Dillon Gabriel, the QB competition to run to the first spot is quite challenging. But Shedeur is making his presence felt already. In Wednesday’s practice, Shedeur had one of the best performances amongst others– 7 of 9 completions for 3 TDs.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

The pressure isn’t just on Sanders, though. GM Andrew Berry didn’t originally plan to draft him, but the fifth-round selection showed enough upside to warrant a flyer. Still, with 17-year veteran Flacco, a hungry Pickett, and rookie Dillon Gabriel all in the room, Sanders enters as the clear underdog. Crawford made it plain: there’s a frontrunner, a known vet, and another fresh face ahead of him. This isn’t a clean QB sneak to the top of the depth chart—it’s a scramble drill just to stay in the game.

Even if Sanders doesn’t break camp on the 53-man roster, there’s still a route to stick around. Berry and the front office may opt to keep him on the practice squad, giving him more time to develop under center and adjust to NFL tempo. It’s not a touchdown moment yet, but for a player with raw tools and high-ceiling flashes, keeping Shedeur close could be a long-game play. For now, the rookie has to grind every down like it’s 4th and goal.