Shedeur Sanders’ Roster Hopes Take a Hit As Kenny Pickett in Lead for Browns’ QB1 Spot

Imagine the buzz of NFL Draft night finally settling. Shedeur Sanders, name echoing like a fresh call on Monday Night Football, lands in Cleveland. Hopes soared high. And suddenly, the Dawg Pound envisioned fireworks. But the NFL grind isn’t a Hollywood script. It’s more like a grueling baseball doubleheader in July—endurance matters most. Rookie minicamp optimism feels like spring training sunshine; reality arrives with the regular season heat.

Now, OTAs buzz in Berea. Four quarterbacks jostle, a high-stakes game of musical chairs brewing. The dream scenario for Shedeur Sanders? Carving his path quickly. But the early practice field whispers hints at a steeper climb. The initial shine might be facing some Ohio cloud cover. The journey from college star to NFL contributor is rarely a straight sprint downfield. Those whispers gained volume Thursday. Technically, even a roster spot isn’t guaranteed for Shedeur Sanders.

Draft status offers no immunity. James Palmer of Bleacher Report emphasized this stark reality. “Fifth-round picks are not a lock to make the roster,” Palmer stated bluntly. “So, no, I don’t think he is 100% a lock.” Palmer acknowledged Sanders’ electric popularity and top-selling jersey, noting, “I think that, sometimes, plays a part, popularity. I hate to say it but it does sometimes, especially in the eyes of the owners.” However, he pointed to Dillon Gabriel’s higher draft capital (3rd round) as a factor. But the veteran presence complicates everything.

Palmer highlighted the financial ties to Joe Flacco and Kenny Pickett. “They’re financially tied to those guys completely, equally. Essentially like four million bucks for the year. So there’s no advantage between the two veterans.” This investment makes carrying both seasoned QBs plausible. Consequently, Palmer believes only one rookie might be kept initially. “I think one of the two, Kenny Pickett or Joe Flacco, will make the team.” It’s a tentative yes, laden with conditions.

Early OTA reports offered a mixed bag for Shedeur Sanders. Zac Jackson of The Athletic praised his raw talent: “When you watch him on the practice field, he’s a very gifted thrower… Accuracy, timing, things like that.” One practice even saw Sanders post strong stats: 7-of-9 completions, three touchdowns, and no picks. Flashes of brilliance are there. But Jackson quickly tempered expectations about a September start: “He has almost zero chance to win the job in September… He’s going to get the fewest reps and start last in line. Neither of the rookies have any chance to win this job.” This is a marathon, not a forty-yard dash.

Cleveland.com’s Mary Kay Cabot dropped a significant update. She reported Kenny Pickett holds the early lead for the Browns’ starting QB1 spot. Cabot stated Pickett is “for all intents and purposes, in the lead” over Joe Flacco, Shedeur Sanders, and Dillon Gabriel. This news lands like a blindside hit for Sanders’ immediate aspirations. While a long competition remains, starting near the back of the pack isn’t ideal.

The Shedeur Sanders equation and Pickett’s sudden resurgence

Kenny Pickett leading the race is both a surprise and not at the same time. The former Steelers first-rounder, traded twice in three years, picking up a Super Bowl LIX ring along the way, seemed an afterthought. But Head Coach Kevin Stefanski’s praise cuts through the noise. “I’m really excited about what Kenny brings… He’s a guy that works extremely hard at his craft. I love the way he thinks about the game. He’s very, very tough,” Stefanski said. Terry Bradshaw even defended Pickett’s Pittsburgh stint: “Kenny Pickett didn’t fail—the Steelers failed… They didn’t get him an offensive line… no wide receivers to speak of.” Is Pickett finding new life in Cleveland?

Joe Flacco, the 2023 Comeback Player of the Year, remains a powerful factor. His familiarity with Stefanski’s system and proven ability to win games gives him immense credibility. Analyst Mike Florio argues Flacco’s local equity is crucial: “I think Flacco stays because Flacco’s the fan favorite. Flacco’s got the history, he’s got the equity there. If they move Flacco, people are gonna be pissed. If they move Pickett, nobody’s gonna care.” Fan sentiment rarely dictates rosters, but Flacco’s presence is undeniably solid. And looming over everything is Deshaun Watson’s recovery and massive contract.

His potential return, however uncertain, casts a shadow. Florio also notes the financial reality about the team having a lot of money tied up in injury insurance. This financial anchor makes carrying four QBs unlikely. The math is brutal: likely only three spots exist. Someone talented gets left out. So, where does this leave Shedeur Sanders?

His undeniable talent and marketability clash with rookie growing pains, a crowded veteran room, and harsh roster calculus. Kenny Pickett’s early lead adds unexpected friction. James Palmer’s” warning echoes loudly. While flashes in OTAs offer hope, the path requires patience. Sanders must translate raw skill into consistent, pro-ready execution, fast. The Dawg Pound craves a star, but Cleveland’s immediate focus is finding the steadiest hand to navigate a tough schedule.