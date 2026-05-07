Shedeur Sanders Sends Two-Word Message as Shilo Takes Action to Avoid $11M Debt

Shilo Sanders has been in the spotlight, often for the wrong reasons. From being ejected for throwing a punch at a Buffalo Bills player to passing insinuating comments on social media, controversy seems to follow him. Recently, his decade-long legal battle against a school security guard has made headlines, where Shilo filed for bankruptcy following an $11 million debt judgment.

While news of his bankruptcy spread widely, the reaction from his younger brother and Cleveland Browns QB Shedeur Sanders, gained attention.

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“Dang Brodie,” wrote Shedeur in Instagram comments on 6th May.

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Back in 2015, Shilo Sanders allegedly attacked a school security guard named John Darjean during an argument over a cell phone at school when Shilo was just 15 years old. According to Darjean, the incident caused severe long-term injuries, following which he sued Shilo. Not just him, but his parents were sued as well.

However, in 2019, Shilo’s parents, Deion and Pilar Sanders, were dismissed from the lawsuit after winning a summary judgment. Following that, it left Shilo as the sole defendant. But what actually motioned the situation against the former NFL star was the confusion surrounding his missed trial.

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Around March 2022, a Texas court attempted to notify Shilo Sanders of a trial date. Shilo, who was then playing for South Carolina, did not attend and later claimed that he never received notice at his current address. The court saw it as misconduct and ordered Shilo to pay about $11.89 million in damages.

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Hearing Shilo’s $11 million debt, his brother, Shedeur, was seemingly shocked based on the QB’s reaction. Shilo was part of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers‘ roster in 2025 but was waived before the regular season began. Shilo was ejected for throwing a punch at tight end Zach Davidson following a preseason game against the Buffalo Bills and was flagged for unnecessary roughness.

Facing the judgment, Shilo Sanders filed for bankruptcy in October 2023. However, the debt cannot be erased because U.S. bankruptcy law usually does not forgive debts caused by “willful and malicious” injuries.

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Earlier this year, Judge Michael Romero denied Darjean’s request for a summary judgment. Instead, the judge ruled that a trial was necessary to determine Shilo’s “state of mind” during the 2015 incident. The judge officially set a five-day trial for August 31, 2026, to decide if the debt resulted from “willful and malicious” injury.

Shilo Sanders’ team reportedly files a motion to exclude evidence from the upcoming trial

Before the trial begins, Shilo’s lawyer has reportedly taken protective measures by trying to control what information the judge will be allowed to hear.

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According to a report from USA Today, an attorney of Shilo filed a special legal request called “motions in limine.” Through these, either side can ask the judge to exclude specific evidence before it is presented to a jury. These motions prevent the jury from hearing prejudicial, irrelevant, or improper information, ensuring a fair trial.

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For Shilo’s case, the filings mention two main topics. First would be Shilo’s “Prior and Subsequent Disciplinary History,” which will include his past trouble or punishment he may have had as a student in Texas. Along with that, the former NFL player’s records, which are associated with his time at The Letot Juvenile Detention Facility.”

Shilo’s lawyer reportedly believes that the details from these two topics can make the judge view him negatively, even if they are not directly relevant to the bankruptcy issue. It will be interesting to see how the developments around the case unfold as the bankruptcy trial is set to begin on August 31.