Shedeur Sanders’ Sister Dedicates Herself to Noble Cause After Big Achievement

Another member of the Sanders family is carving her own path! Despite having the famous last name of “Sanders”, Shelomi strives to build her legacy in a completely different arena to differentiate herself from her NFL brothers, siblings Shedeur and Shilo. After flourishing as a top hooper at Rockwall-Heath High in Texas, the Colorado Buffaloes’ coach Deion‘s daughter has now become one of the key basketball players at Alabama A&M.

During her first games for the Bulldogs, she left many stunned by recording 14 points in 10 minutes. Undoubtedly, she polished her basketball skills under the mentorship of her football coach dad, Deion Sanders, at Jackson State. Despite establishing her name as a distinguished basketball player, the Browns QB’s sister is now involved in initiatives that support good causes.

Recently, Shelomi Sanders delighted her fans with her latest big announcement on Instagram. With the aim of bringing real change to underserved rural areas, basketball player Shelomi has partnered with The Center for Rural Enterprise and Environmental Justice (Creejorg). She showcased her exhilaration at collaborating with the nonprofit organization, which prioritizes environmental justice, especially in rural areas. Proud Shelomi dropped a short video clip to explain the noble cause behind becoming a partner with Creejorg.

“Rooted in purpose. Powered by change. Proud to stand with @creejorg,” her post caption reads. It also includes a green heart emoji, showing her appreciation for the foundation whose primary goal is to make sure that everyone has access to clean water and adequate sanitary facilities. Creejorg also emphasizes the negative effects of deteriorating infrastructure on the health and well-being of locals.

“Hey guys, so I just wanted to come on here and talk to y’all about something. So, it’s known that so many communities in the U.S. are still living without basic needs, like clean water or even proper sewer systems. That’s why I’m proud to be partnering with CREEJ, the Center for Rural Enterprise and Environmental Justice,” she said in the video.

Besides this, Shedeur Sanders’ sister also highlighted the charity foundation’s real focus, their work, advocacy, and awareness to address environmental issues. “Not only are they fighting for justice, but they are bringing real change to underserved rural areas. So I stand with CREEJ and their mission to make clean and safe living conditions a right and not a privilege. Thank you,” Shelomi added further.

With her latest collaboration, it is quite clear that she is now devoted to advocating for clean water, sanitation in rural communities. She will emphasize the need for justice and equitable solutions with her collaborative organization.

Deion Sanders’ daughter Shelomi’s dedication to a noble cause has not shown up for the first time; she has been actively advocating for those living with Type 1 diabetes, particularly young women. By sharing her personal experiences and struggles in a podcast, she brings awareness to this disease. In an interview with Beyond Type 1, she revealed her ongoing struggles. “Still learning… It never stops,” she stated.

And, now, her latest partnership showcased her determination for her work in the rural communities that came after she notched the major award at Alabama.

Shedeur Sanders’ sister Shelomi earns a major milestone

Sanders’ family continues to make waves in the sports world. After Shedeur Sanders gained admiration in the Browns QB competition by receiving 11-on-11 reps during private practices, his athletic sister Shelomi also gained notable momentum. After establishing her name at the Colorado women’s basketball program, Shelomi has now become a prominent player at the Alabama A&M women’s basketball program.

A 5-foot-6 guard, Shelomi received the ‘Alabama A&M athletics’ Bulldog of the Week’ honor on June 14th. At this moment, Alabama A&M WBB took to their official IG account @ @aamuwbb to celebrate her latest accomplishments.

Along with sharing Shelomi’s picture in the college program uniform, they penned a heartfelt note in their post caption while congratulating her. “Congrats to our 𝐁𝐮𝐥𝐥𝐝𝐨𝐠 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐖𝐞𝐞𝐤!! @shelomisanders. Pressure makes diamonds. And this one applied it all week,” it read. Raised in an athletic environment under the guidance of a football coach dad, Colorado coach Deion’s youngest daughter is heading her second season at Alabama A&M.

After leaving the Colorado women’s basketball program in April 2024, she has been enjoying her impressive streak at Alabama. Interestingly, Shelomi started her basketball career at Jackson State: the same college where her dad led the Tigers’ football program for three seasons. Undoubtedly, with her latest accomplishment, she raised expectations of her fans for the upcoming season.