Shedeur Sanders Throws Massive Wrench In Kevin Stefanski’s Plans With Joe Flacco In Trade Blocks, Says Browns Insider

When the Browns signed Kenny Pickett, it looked like they had finally grown up. But he didn’t have it easy. Before walking into Cleveland, he paid his dues – benched, bounced, and bruised. So, for once, the path to QB1 seemed wide open. A smart fit. Low risk. Good upside. Now, the Browns only needed to provide him with a clean pocket and design an offense around him. But you can’t go against your true nature, can you? So, Cleveland did what Cleveland always does: tossed gasoline on their own depth chart.

They went from giving Pickett the keys to creating chaos in the quarterback room. Dillon Gabriel arrived first. Then, suddenly, the entire Browns story was taken over by fifth-round stunner Shedeur Sanders. Andrew Berry, the general manager, acknowledged that it wasn’t even the plan. “We felt like it wasn’t necessarily the plan going into the weekend to select two quarterbacks…We love adding competition to every position room and adding him to compete with the guys that are already in there. We felt like that was the appropriate thing to do,” Berry said after the draft.

With Joe Flacco still ancient, Deshaun Watson recovering, and Gabriel obviously a developing piece, the Browns unintentionally created an identity crisis instead of competition. Now, winning this season isn’t the main topic of discussion in Cleveland. It’s about who’s even going to start. Stefanski’s delicate plan was blown up by Nathan Zegura’s well-timed comments on the Ken Carman Show with Anthony Lima. “I think ultimately Joe Flacco was here because the Browns thought they were going into the season with Kenny Pickett, Joe Flacco, and Dillon Gabriel,” Zegura said. “And then the way the draft unfolded, all of a sudden, now here’s Shedeur Sanders, who’s had a very nice camp and is a very darn good thrower of the football, that changes how we’re looking at this quarterback room.”

Dec 24, 2023; Houston, Texas, USA; Cleveland Browns quarterback Joe Flacco (15) reacts after a touchdown during the first quarter against the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium.

So, now Flacco has suddenly stopped being the elder statesman with the clipboard. He is the guy getting boxed out by a rookie with a chip on his shoulder. And Shedeur Sanders? He’s also not exactly acting as a ‘humble backup.’ When questioned about his dip to Day 3 during the draft, he mentioned Tom Brady by saying, “My story’s going to be similar.” That seems to be making sense now. Because there’s hardly anyone who can’t see his talent. The guy can sling it!

Even NFL expert James Jones made his selection without even blinking. “If it’s not Kenny Pickett, the only other option is Shedeur because I believe he’s the most talented quarterback on that roster.” He doubled down by calling Flacco a dead-end path. “Joe Flacco going out there, I absolutely disagree with that because he’s older. You’re not going to win a lot,” he said, praising Pickett’s upside and Sanders’ raw tools. Since the rookie is already drawing attention in camp and being likened to in the Browns’ locker room. Shedeur has already transformed a fifth-round flyer into a major QB discussion. With his accuracy, poise, and unmistakable name-brand swagger. But that’s raising red flags for another QB in the room.

Flacco mastered the playbook. Stefanski might still send him packing.

To be clear, Flacco is still on the roster. He did a fantastic job. Kevin Stefanski’s offense fits him like a well-tailored suit. In the words of Mary Kay Cabot: “That screams Joe Flacco to me.” According to reports, he torched the camp with deep balls to Jerry Jeudy this year. His chemistry, command, and cool have impressed every reporter who’s watched him throw. So, obviously, the Browns, who run away from stability, thought it’s best if he gets cut. But don’t worry, there’s logic behind it.

Zegura explained it best. “If somebody was to be moved, in my mind it would probably be Flacco.” Why? Simple: upside. Kenny Pickett is still young enough to grow into something. If he plays well and walks in free agency, the Browns could get a comp pick worth millions. If he plays well and stays, maybe they just found a discounted starter. Flacco, on the other hand, offers no long-term value. Just good tape, a solid arm, and a ticking clock.

Even with Flacco’s seamless assimilation into the playbook and his poetic throws, it’s not 2023 anymore. Stefanski knows how the NFL works: development trumps comfort. And unless injuries force his hand, the Browns’ QB calculus might come down to this – why play the veteran who gives you stability when you’ve got two younger options with trade value, upside, and fan appeal? The veteran might be the best fit for Stefanski’s scheme, but in Cleveland, fit doesn’t always equal future.