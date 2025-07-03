Shedeur Sanders Trying to Change Kevin Stefanski’s Mind After Browns Reportedly Reject Rookie QBs

The Cleveland Browns’ quarterback room is currently a paper boat against league standards. Deshaun Watson’s collapse, triggered by injury, left the franchise reeling, forcing Kevin Stefanski to stockpile arms in desperation. Among the four healthy QBs, one name was once a promising talent. Shedeur Sanders’ shocking fall to the 144th pick now fuels his fight in a crowded, chaotic battle. Kenny Pickett, Dillon Gabriel, and Joe Flacco split reps, each hoping for control of a fractured offense. But whispers are growing louder!

Stefanski doesn’t want Sanders. He doesn’t want Gabriel. His eyes are set elsewhere, on a new quarterback not yet in the building. The clock ticks as the season looms in the near future without a starter QB in the depth chart. Yes! Kevin Stefanski reportedly has his eyes on Drew Allar, according to multiple insiders. The Browns might be staring down another possible 3-14 season like last year. That would put them in a strong position to grab the No. 1 overall pick in the next draft. Still, that doesn’t mean they’ll make the right call this time.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

NFL analysts like Ryan McCrystal and Mike Moraitis believe the team could target Penn State’s Drew Allar. “If Allar can build on what he did last season in 2025, he could be the first quarterback selected. And the Browns are a very realistic destination if they stink as much as many expect,” said Moraitis. Even with Stefanski’s reported preference for Allar, it is Sanders’ name that keeps surfacing during OTAs. His name is showing up again and again, even though Stefanski does not want him. Sanders is still fighting to stay ahead of the competition and catch Stenfanki’s attention from the crowd.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

A recent video posted on X gives fans a look at the 23-year-old QB grinding. The video is titled, “Shedeur Sanders putting in that work ahead of his first NFL Training Camp💪🏾🔥.” Sanders is seen in casual gear—a white tank, neon green shorts, and sneakers. He’s wearing his team’s helmet and throwing the ball back and forth. In the video, he could be seen surrounded by other athletes, all getting reps in.

AD

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

It’s clear he is pushing hard to earn a spot. He is putting in the sweat in a clear attempt to stay visible and grab Stefanski’s attention. The Browns QB1 role is still up for grabs, and Sanders wants it. But with Allar expectations, things are becoming interesting in Cleveland.