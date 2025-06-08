Shedeur Sanders Turns Heads in Social Media Update After Caitlyn Clark Imitates Browns QB

Something is brewing in Cleveland, and it’s not another QB controversy. Shedeur Sanders is out there killing it in the OTAs. And it’s time people stopped acting surprised. The same group of people who were questioning his mere presence on the depth chart are now witnessing him tear it up. He’s not competing—he’s standing out. And if you’ve been on Instagram lately, you’ve probably seen it. The throws, the confidence, the poise—everything’s there.

The Cleveland Browns have a packed QB spot. Before the OTAs, Sanders was believed to be at the very bottom of the pecking order, competing against Dillon Gabriel, Kenny Pickett, and Joe Flacco. That still might be the case, but he has left the coaches stunned with his OTA performances.

He didn’t just make a statement in the OTAs, he made one on Instagram as well. He posted a carousel of his OTA sessions in black and white as we conclude the sessions. Cold. He put up a song with the carousel, too. Can’t get you out of my head by Kylie Minogue. Fans speculate it is directed towards those haters who can’t seem to get him out of their heads. You look at the post, and you could feel him saying, ‘The OTAs are over, and I cooked.’ And it’s not just Shedeur or his camp hyping him up.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shedeur Sanders (@shedeursanders) Expand Post

A report said, “he stole the show.” As far are we can tell, they weren’t lying. He went 9-14, dropped over a 100 yards, threw three TDs and yes, had one tipped pick. He’s sending a warning sign to the rest of the depth chart. Offensive coordinator Tommy Rees agrees. “He’s worked his tail off,” Rees remarked. “You can tell he’s invested mentally—learning the system, getting comfortable with the terminology, and finding his rhythm. That’s where you start to see the game slow down for a young quarterback.”

Shedeur’s not just here to compete, he’s here to make the No.1 spot his own. And if he hadn’t already made his presence felt, Caitlin Clark just gave him the ultimate co-sign.

QB Energy reaches the court as Clark mirrors Sanders’ celebration

It’s not too often that we see a WNBA moment make headlines and instantly remind you of an NFL rookie. Caitlyn Clark, however, pulled it off. The not-so-subtle wrist flex? Yes, the fans knew exactly what it resembled. There’s something about the way she did it that felt too familiar—a tribute, or something else?

You can argue that he isn’t exactly the owner of the ‘watch flex’ celebration. But he has made it his own. And he’s got the world watching. Sanders is turning heads across social media platforms. Some of the biggest athletes in the world are mimicking his celebration. As shared by the IG account @welloffforever, Clark was the latest addition to that trend. While on the IR, she still walked into the arena with some bling on her wrist, catching the eye of fans across sports borders.

The fifth-round rookie is already iconic because of this celebration. And when he busted it out last October—iced-out Audemars and all—it wasn’t just a flex, it was a message. He faced towards the ASU crowd and went, “Y’all see what time it is.” That was him owning the moment. That night, he stoned his celebration as iconic. The very moment he did it. It was an expensive flex, too. Supposedly, a $70,000 Audemars Piguet Royal Oak 15500. We can’t say for sure, but it is possible that Caitlyn was wearing the same model.

What makes it even crazier? The celebration isn’t just staying on the field anymore—it’s everywhere. TikTok, memes, highlight reels, you name a place and it’s there. The casuals, too, are throwing it around like it’s part of the culture now. The level of iconic? We’ve never seen it happen because of a guy who hasn’t even played a down in the NFL yet. Fifth-round pick or not, he’s almost already a brand. Pros grind for years to get to that stage. He’s done it before his professional career even began. With that said, and with his performances in the OTAs, he’s got an interesting season up his sleeve. How do you think he’ll turn up this year?