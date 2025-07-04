Shedeur Sanders Will Save Kevin Stefanski’s Job After Browns HC’s QB Plans Backfire: Report

Not having a franchise QB was one headache. Navigating the 4-QB plan is a whole other ball game that Browns‘ HC Kevin Stefanski is figuring out right now. But the Dawg Pound is growing restless. And they don’t believe a 40-year-old veteran (Joe Flacco) or an ex-Steelers’ QB (Kenny Pickett) are the answers to their problems. Deshaun Watson isn’t even in the conversation anymore. So, what breaks the AFC drought that’s never been broken? With Stefanski’s neck on the line, some NFL vets believe the answer to be rookie Shedeur Sanders.

Sanders had a rough start to his NFL career. Forget the draft slide, the guy was even catching strays for his NFL franchise cap collection in the draft party. But once he got the chance with the Browns, he claimed he had everything he’d need to ball out. He doubled down on learning from the vets and even won the heart of the locker room with his energy. Now, after a rocky couple of months, some trade rumors and even a pair of speeding tickets later, it looks like Stefanski may have to rely on Sanders after all.

On the recent edition of Nightcap podcast, Terron Armstead, Maino and Terrel Suggs discussed the Browns QB room. Browns insider Mary Kay Cabot had recently noted Kenny Pickett’s athleticism will give him an edge in the QB room. “That will be Pickett’s superpower in the competition: the mobility that will enable the Browns to be creative and unpredictable in the return to Kevin Stefanski’s offense.”

Discussing this, Armstead asked Suggs, “Should there be concern with the Browns organization that Shedeur would not even get a fair shot at the number one spot?” Suggs believes if Pickett cannot deliver, he’ll be out of the equation. He also added, “Cleveland’s gonna want their kids to play, they want to see what he do early. They’re not gonna wait around.” The Dawg Pound wants Shedeur to drive the change under center. But when?

Armstead’s prediction is Shedeur Sanders not starting immediately. Somewhere around week 6 would be the time when Sanders gets his shot. Sanders has been impressing everyone through the minicamps and the OTAs (9TDs, the most, and the most completions). While he didn’t get reps with the first team in the mandatory minicamps, he still delivered some beautiful throws.

Even Kevin Stefanski was all praises for Sanders on the Cleveland Browns Daily podcast. “I’m enjoying watching him progress with every single meeting, with every single rep, he’s doing a great job… I think he’s showing up early, he’s staying late. He continues to get better every single day, and that’s the fun part.” Once the season starts and Sanders gets his shot under center, he needs to bring this same hard work on the gridiron. If that translates to some wins and even a playoff run, Stefanski will have found his QB for the next season in Sanders.

It’s the same scheme that even Dan Orlovski echoed recently, saying how Shedeur Sanders fits perfectly in Stefanski’s offense. “He’s perfect for the under center, play-action, control the line of scrimmage, see the defense — get from one, two, three, he’s got to do it more quickly, but he’s custom-made for that.” If Sanders manages to ball out under the NFL pressure, that will finally mark the end of the criticism and skepticism he’s been receiving. Once the training camp begins, if the signs of improvement are still there, Stefanski may have to consider switching up the depth chart and give Sanders the chance he wants. But what does that mean for the blueprint that seems set with the Browns already?

Kevin Stefanski’s QB plans are up in the air

With Shedeur Sanders balling out in practice, there’s optimism around his chances this season. This comes not just from the Browns locker room, but also insiders and analysts. But for many, there’s other names that deserve more attention. Mary Kay Cabot has already given her seal of approval to Kenny Pickett’s “superpower.” Is she the only one? WR Diontae Johnson also had a similar vision when he noted, “I think they are going to roll with Kenny for now.” But also dropped a hint about Flacco being in the equation, with “I think they are going to stick with him [Pickett] through the preseason. Then you know they can live with Joe and what he brings to the table.” But that’s not the end of it.

via Imago NFL, American Football Herren, USA Cleveland Browns Minicamp Jun 12, 2025 Berea, OH, USA Cleveland Browns quarterback Kenny Pickett 8 throws a pass during mini camp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus. Berea CrossCountry Mortgage Campus OH USA, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xKenxBlazex 20250612_kab_bk4_005

Dillon Gabriel hasn’t been sitting around enjoying the summer. He’s cut away at his offseason break, training on his own to improve. All signs point to him trying his best not to fade away amid the QB competition. And here’s the thing, there are people who believe he’s a part of the equation, too. As T. J. Houshmandzadeh noted, “I was told by somebody that’s in the building, that ain’t a player, it’s really coming down to Kenny Pickett or Dillion Gabriel.” Pickett’s experience sets him apart in this case. Whereas Gabriel will still need to develop alongside Sanders before either of them get a shot.

For a while, Flacco – Pickett – Dillion – Sanders seemed to be the pecking order. But with the rookies driving themselves hard, and the veterans catching mixed signals from the league, nothing seems certain. Some insiders also believe the Browns should lose as many games as possible this season so they can get that first-overall pick next year. What will Kevin Stefanski decide once September rolls around? For now, the QB pendulum keeps swinging like before.