“Shedeur’s Contract Don’t Really Get Good”: After Announcing Retirement, Shilo Sanders Flaunts to Mom for Beating Sister Shelomi

Essentials Inside The Story Shilo Sanders shared a YouTube video where he played against his sister Shelomi Sanders

Shilo poked fun at his younger brother Shedeur’s NFL contract

Unlike his brother, Shilo's NFL timeline unraveled instantly

Shilo Sanders should have pursued any career other than football. In his latest YouTube video, he just proved these words right. Going one-on-one against his sister, Shelomi Sanders, Shilo showed no mercy to his sister and defeated her in a game of basketball. Following that, he even took a playful jab at his younger brother, Shedeur Sanders.

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“I’m taking you out of the hood,” said Shilo Sanders to his mom after defeating his sister Shelomi Sanders in a basketball game on his YouTube channel. “Don’t worry. Shedeur’s contract don’t really get good until like year two. I got you right now. Come on.”

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Imago August 16, 2025, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA: August 16, 2025: Shilo Sanders 28 during the Pittsburgh Steelers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers preseason game at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh PA. Brook Ward / Apparent Media Group Pittsburgh USA – ZUMAa234 20250816_zsa_a234_241 Copyright: xAMGx

The Cleveland Browns picked Shedeur in the fifth round of the 2025 NFL draft. According to Spotrac, Shedeur’s contract is valued at a little over $4.64 million. In his rookie year, his base salary was around $840,000, and from the second year onwards, his base salary will cross the $1 million mark.

So, Shilo might not be entirely off-track in saying that Shedeur’s contract gets from the second year onwards. But why did he suddenly say such a thing? Since the sibling duo placed a bet before the game, the winner of the basketball game would get paid. After the former Tampa Bay Buccaneers safety hit a three-pointer and defeated his sister 11-6, he went straight to his mother to show off how he won.

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However, Shilo’s mom, Pilar, didn’t seem quite pleased with his victory as she demanded another game, seemingly putting herself on Shelomi’s side, who also demanded a rematch, which Shilo declined. The video has already reached close to 100k views in 20 hours. While Shilo Sanders took a playful dig at his brother’s NFL contract, it looks like he won’t be signing another NFL contract ever.

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Shilo Sanders accepts his NFL future

Both Shedeur Sanders and Shilo were teammates at the Colorado Buffaloes and joined the NFL in the same year. While Shedeur was drafted by the Browns, the Buccaneers signed Shilo as an undrafted free agent. In their rookie year, the former enjoyed seven starts and is now competing for a starting job ahead of the 2025 season. On the other hand, Shilo’s dreams of making it in the NFL are already collapsing.

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Shilo reportedly admitted that he’s not training for the NFL anymore in one of his YouTube videos, “It takes a special kind of guy to see the light at the end of the tunnel, and I don’t think there’s any light in my tunnel.”

During the last preseason game of the 2025 season, Sanders was ejected for throwing a punch at Buffalo Bills tight end Zach Davidson and was immediately waived by the Buccaneers, with head coach Todd Bowles claiming it to be inexcusable.

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“You can’t throw punches in this league,” said Todd Bowles. “That’s inexcusable. They’re going to get you every time. Gotta grow from that.”

Following that, the NFL fined him $4,669. What could have been a great career start for Shilo unraveled quickly. Despite having tried to land a new NFL team, Shilo has failed every time. Now, he seems to be more focused on his YouTube career and streaming.