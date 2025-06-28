Shemar Stewart Faces Harsh Bengals Reality as Rookie Deal Leaves No Leverage Despite Agent Warning

One of the most exciting young edge rushers from the 2025 NFL Draft, Shemar Stewart, was selected in the second round by the Cincinnati Bengals. Yet the 21-year-old prospect remains unsigned. And while that may sound alarming, especially to fans eager to see him in uniform, the truth is this contract dispute is not about the money, but about a few technical clauses that have created an unexpected roadblock.

Even though the value of the contract is set, agents and teams still discuss finer details. In Stewart’s case, the primary sticking point is a new clause the Bengals are reportedly trying to insert into the contract. Shemar’s reaction to the situation was unfiltered and honest: “I can’t say what I want to say, but it’s their contract. They can do what they want with it.”

The clause in question, often referred to as a ‘guarantee-void’ provision, would give the Bengals the ability to cancel Stewart’s future guaranteed money if certain conditions aren’t met, even in the event of injury or a post-Year 1 release. That kind of language hasn’t appeared in recent contracts for Cincinnati first-rounders, including Amarius Mims, Ja’Marr Chase, and Tee Higgins. Stewart’s camp views the inclusion as a step backward, arguing that the team is applying stricter terms than those given to comparable picks. They’re also pushing for a more favorable signing bonus payout structure and stronger injury protections before Stewart takes the field.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

The Bengals, however, are reportedly being inflexible, not offering any meaningful concessions in return for the stricter contract terms. NFL Network’s veteran insider Ian Rapoport shared his insights on the development, explaining the situation in detail and emphasizing that the issue can and should be resolved quickly. Since the 2011 Collective Bargaining Agreement (CBA), rookie contracts in the NFL are mostly predetermined. The total amount, contract length, and guaranteed signing bonus are all fixed based on the player’s draft position. In Stewart’s case, he is expected to earn $7.2 million over four years, including a $2.8 million signing bonus, and all of it is guaranteed.

AD

Suggesting that this system leaves little to no room for negotiations, Rapoport said during an appearance on The Pat McAfee Show, “The teams don’t have a ton to give. Because the money’s set, it’s all guaranteed anyway. Signing bonus is like, you can say like, ‘alright we’ll pay you September or December,’ it doesn’t matter, you’re getting it all anyway. So there’s not a lot to negotiate from. You know, this should get worked out; there’s literally no reason that this shouldn’t get worked out. And from the Bengals’ Standpoint, a lot of the teams use similar language, I don’t believe it will affect any guaranteed money. “

Furthermore, if the contract dispute extends into the next spring, sitting out a full year could risk his development, reduce his value, and likely result in a significantly lower draft position. And if Stewart plays in a different league, such as the CFL or UFL, the Bengals would still retain his NFL rights. So even though there’s no fairness, Stewart’s best option is to sign the contract.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

As the Bengals seem unwilling to budge and Stewart continues to hold out, tensions around the situation appear to be rising, not just within the front office, but also within Stewart’s camp. Even his agent has now issued a strong public warning, signaling growing frustration behind the scenes.

Shemar Stewart’s agent issues a public warning over his Bengals deal

As Shemar Stewart’s contract negotiations have yielded no progress, a new source of pressure is being mounted on the Bengals by Stewart’s agent, Zac Hiller. In a rare public move, while talking to Solomon Wilcots and Christian Fauria on SiriusXM NFL Radio Monday, Hiller spoke about the ongoing situation of the contract dispute, making it clear that the defensive end’s future with the franchise could be in jeopardy if things don’t shift soon.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Hiller revealed, “We’ve advised Shemar on the risks and consequences. Every day this goes unresolved, it hurts his chances to get on the field early, it impacts his readiness, and yes, it could affect how this team—and others—view him in the long term.” Stewart has missed some offseason practices and mandatory minicamp. If the standoff continues into July, he could miss part of training camp, too.

The tone from Stewart’s representatives has noticeably shifted from hopeful negotiation to that of firm caution, Hiller added, “We aren’t going to compromise on protections that are standard for every other pick in his range. But we also know what’s at stake here. Time is not on anyone’s side.” The statement from Stewart’s agent also adds weight to what Rapoport has already emphasized: this impasse is unnecessary and can be fixed easily. But the way it stands, however, the cost of inaction is growing. Both sides, be it the young prospect Shemar Stewart or the NFL giants Cincinnati Bengals, are fighting a battle that both sides are losing.