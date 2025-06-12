Shemar Stewart’s Father Issues Strong Message to Bengals Front Office After Zac Taylor’s Verdict

The Bengals’ depth chart has started to unravel just as draft season ends, with veterans and rookies skipping practices over contract disputes. Among the loudest names are Trey Hendrickson and Shemar Stewart, both making it clear they feel the front office has failed to offer fair deals. It all began with a cap limit, but now it has unfolded in a full-blown holdout. It has gotten the franchise divided, with one claiming, “They (Cincinnati Bengals) will judge you.” While athletes are stuck in this power limbo, the media spectacle thrives.

The Bengals’ newest first-round pick, Shemar Stewart, selected 17th overall out of Texas A&M, has yet to step on the practice field. Despite scouts praising his size and athletic profile, Stewart is refusing to practice until the team adjusts the structure of his guaranteed money. “I’m not asking for anything crazy,” Stewart told ESPN. “I just want consistent language like past contracts.” With veteran Trey Hendrickson also sitting out, head coach Zac Taylor is now managing a practice camp with his explosive weapons sitting out.

This standstill has grown beyond just a rookie negotiation. Stewart’s father, Moe Marquez, added fuel to the fire with a powerful post on X. “Not a person in this world would sign a contract stating that if you do something wrong this year the company you work for can take the remaining 4-5 years of your contract…….especially when the person has had 0 infractions for 21 years,” he wrote. The message struck a nerve with fans and some veterans, rallying sympathy for the rookie’s position.

Former NFL punter Pat McAfee also voiced his disapproval of the Bengals’ stance. “Can’t get a 17th pick in the draft signed 😂😂 Agent must be a super genius,” he posted on X. Though Stewart logged just 1.5 sacks per season at Texas A&M, his athletic ceiling has long made him a projected first-round talent. That promise has drawn wide support, even amid low collegiate production.

The Bengals reportedly want Stewart’s deal to include language that allows the team to void future guarantees. Stewart is set to make $18.8 million over four years, an amount fixed by the rookie pay scale. But Cincinnati is seeking flexibility to avoid future payments depending on performance or conduct. In contrast, last year’s pick, Amarius Mims, received a fully guaranteed $15.37 million contract over four seasons.

Standard NFL deals carry attendance clauses, with fines imposed for missing mandatory sessions. Still, head coach Zac Taylor appears unfazed. Whether Stewart shows up or not, Taylor remains composed.

Zac Taylor wants to protect his team

Even though the Bengals’ offseason has been marked by absences and rookie contract drama, the team is pushing forward with adjustments. The front office has shifted most practice sessions to the morning. While not everyone embraced the change, center Ted Karras voiced strong support. “You can get your physical work done and then have all day to adjust, be around the guys and learn,” he said. “When you’re install in the morning, you have that nervous energy for practice.”

Head coach Zac Taylor remains focused on progress, despite the noise surrounding the missing faces. “I think we had a really productive offseason. We certainly got better in all areas,” he said. His comments suggest that while roster issues persist, the team is not losing sight of training fundamentals. From playbook installs to strength work, morning drills seem to be keeping the squad in rhythm.

When asked directly about Shemar Stewart’s absence, Taylor confirmed the rookie has not taken the field. “I think for all the rookies you’d like them to be on the field, but certainly there’s things that happen over the course of an NFL career and this is one of them right now.” Stewart’s holdout has cast a shadow over camp, but Taylor appears focused on managing without distractions.

Taylor also spoke more deeply about his stance on Stewart’s situation. “Number one, we want to protect our team, our locker room,” he said. He emphasized the importance of unity over any individual contract disagreement. “There’s some things I understand when there’s frustration there, but that’s how he chose to do it, and that’s his prerogative, and we look forward to getting him back in the fold.”

The Bengals are juggling rookie development, locker room dynamics, and new practice routines all at once. While the Stewart standoff creates tension, Taylor’s tone suggests calm leadership. He’s keeping the playbook in motion, the roster competitive, and waiting on his rookie edge rusher to fall back in line.