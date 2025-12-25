Shilo Sanders All but Confirms Deion Sanders’ Relationship Status After Sharing Interaction with ‘Stepmom’ Karreuche

Karrueche Tran has all but put the rumors to rest. The actor appeared to acknowledge her relationship with Deion Sanders after a video surfaced months ago showing her at his hospital bedside. The two have been to games together as well. Now there’s confirmation from closer to home, with Shilo Sanders adding his own perspective and story to the picture.

“I remember when I first met Karruenche. Dad said, “Say hello to your stepmom. Imma do an interview tomorrow with my Dad and Karruenche. And comments tell me what you want me to ask them. I’ll ask the best questions that you guys can come up with. I wanna ask her: what did you initially think about my dad’s toes when you first saw them? That’s like the main thing,” Shilo said.

This is a developing story…