brand-logo
Latest
NFLNBACollege Football

More

Newsletters

Think Tank

AllLatestNewsletter HubES ThinkTankNFLGolfCollege FootballMLBCollege BasketballNBANASCARWNBATennisBoxingOlympicsUFCSwimmingTrack and FieldGymnasticsSoccer
Home/NFL

Shilo Sanders All but Confirms Deion Sanders’ Relationship Status After Sharing Interaction with ‘Stepmom’ Karreuche

ByAryan Mamtani

Dec 24, 2025 | 11:04 PM EST

Link Copied!
Home/NFL

Shilo Sanders All but Confirms Deion Sanders’ Relationship Status After Sharing Interaction with ‘Stepmom’ Karreuche

ByAryan Mamtani

Dec 24, 2025 | 11:04 PM EST

Link Copied!
feature-image

Imago

feature-image

Imago

Karrueche Tran has all but put the rumors to rest. The actor appeared to acknowledge her relationship with Deion Sanders after a video surfaced months ago showing her at his hospital bedside. The two have been to games together as well. Now there’s confirmation from closer to home, with Shilo Sanders adding his own perspective and story to the picture.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

“I remember when I first met Karruenche. Dad said, “Say hello to your stepmom. Imma do an interview tomorrow with my Dad and Karruenche. And comments tell me what you want me to ask them. I’ll ask the best questions that you guys can come up with. I wanna ask her: what did you initially think about my dad’s toes when you first saw them? That’s like the main thing,” Shilo said.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a developing story…

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

logo

EssentiallySports is the home for the underserved fan, delivering storytelling that goes beyond the headlines. As a media platform, we combine deep audience insights with cultural trends, to meet fandom where it lives and where it goes next. Founded in 2014, EssentiallySports now engages with an audience of over 30m+ American sports fan on its website and 1m+ readers on its newsletters daily.

Sports

Sports

Full Spectrum Services LLP © 2025 | All Rights Reserved