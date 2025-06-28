Shilo Sanders Already Makes Lifetime Commitment to Tampa as Bucs Rookie Confesses Family Truth

Shilo Sanders has been making the rounds of Tamba Bay looking for the coolest places to chow down. Ever since signing his three-year deal with the Bucs, Shilo’s palette has been getting all the good tastes around the city. And his latest route led him to Dummy Crabby, a seafood joint on Hillsborough Ave, to dig into a platter of crab legs. Here, amid the crunching sounds of crab legs breaking, Shilo made a declaration for Tampa that’s getting inked into the NFL journey forever.

For some time, as Shilo was left as an UDFA, things didn’t look too good for him. But his new agent made some calls, and Shilo had a team with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. And getting this opportunity of a lifetime, Shilo went all in for his new team. He even notably said on one occasion, “They gave me a chance before anyone so I’m forever grateful to the Buccaneers, and I’m just gonna do everything in my power to help this team win… That’s all I want.” And the Bucs rookie meant it. He showed great skill and understanding of the game at the minicamps. Even HC Todd Bowles said, “he’s very intelligent, he’s very loud. You can hear him making calls and everything…” And it looks like he’s all-in for Tampa Bay off the field as well.

As Shilo was munching away at crab legs for episode 3 of his Tampa Food Tour, an unexpected moment transformed into a bold claim. As one far noticed Shilo, he showed his appreciation and claimed the Bucs are going to get a Super Bowl with Shilo on the team. The person even showed Shilo a Bucs’ tattoo on his arm and said, “Big Tampa fan.” To this, Shilo responded with a nod and, “Oh yeah. I’m gonna get one of them.” As the fan went away, Shilo spoke to the camera saying he doesn’t have a tattoo, and his first one is gonna be for his team. He even asked for tattoo parlour suggestions, “Y’all, should I get a Tampa Tattoo? If so, where should it be at? I don’t have any tattoos.”

via Imago May 9, 2025, Tampa, Florida, USA: Shilo Sanders 28 receives a pass while participating in the Tampa Bay Buccaneers rookie minicamp practice on Friday, May 9, 2025, at the AdventHealth Training Center in Tampa. Tampa USA – ZUMAs70_ 0817320026st Copyright: xDouglasxR.xCliffordx

Shilo saying he’s “forever grateful” to the Bucs wasn’t just something to please the pressers. With his latest tattoo ambition, he meant it. If all things go well for Shilo Sanders, we might just see him ball out and rack up some hefty tackles when the new season rolls around. All the while flexing his Bucs’ origin tattoo. But while Shilo’s looking towards the future, he’s also adjusting to life without his family members surrounding him. And he’s also made a confession in that regard.

Shilo Sanders’ life away from the family

Back in May, Shilo had said the person he misses the most is his mom, Pilar Sanders, even if he doesn’t mind being away from the family. “Not having my mom close by, it’s pretty different not having her close by. Cause in colorado, she lived right across the street, come help me if I needed good cooking, if I needed help with anything, you know she’s right across the street. But now that everybody’s moved, I don’t know. I don’t have mom across the street no more, ya’ll.” This might also be why Shilo started the food vlog in Tampa Bay, to get the “good cooking” whenever he wanted. But is he still missing the fam?

While continuing to eat crabs, Shilo was asked how he’s “adjusting to being on your own away from your family for the first time in a while?” His answer? “I love it.” Shilo further added that he spent some time away from the fam back when he was in college (South Carolina – 2019 – 2020). He even stayed back for the holidays “cuz I was so happy to be out.” As Shilo said it, “I was so happy to be out the house, bro. And I have my own stuff. So, it’s cool. It’s cool just being on my own, you know, town up here. A lot of new people.” Shilo even said he’s got “internet aunties across the globe.” Shilo’s happy being on his own, and enjoying a new life with a new crowd, one that also believes in him to make great plays on the gridiron.

Shilo Sanders is enjoying his life away from his family. He’s forging a new identity for himself. And while doing that, he’s found a whole city that has welcomed him as its family. As Shilo said, “I got a whole new family out here in Tampa, ya’ll.” Are you part of the fam that’s rooting for him to go all the way?