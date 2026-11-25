Ever since the Tampa Bay Buccaneers waived safety Shilo Sanders in August 2025 for throwing a punch during a preseason game against the Buffalo Bills, Sanders has spent his time away from the field. He has been working as a YouTuber, musician, and entrepreneur throughout the 2026 season. But perhaps he still has a desire to make a comeback.

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This week, Sanders went to take a look at houses in New York City’s luxurious Waterline Square, alongside two agents from Established Realty Group LLC. As always, he shared his experience through his YouTube channel. But one conversation with the real estate agent left the football community wondering about his return to the gridiron.

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“There’s opportunities here. Endless opportunities. There could be opportunities in Texas, but there’s new opportunities here. The people you’re going to meet, restaurants, everything here is top tier,” the agent informed Sanders, who later asked her, “Where do you think I’ll be a better businessman? Texas or Miami?”

This prompted the agent to call Sanders an athlete, “I think here because the type of people here, professionals, you’re also in like an athlete. You’re in sports.”

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“Oh no. I’m done,” Sanders immediately corrected the agent. “Maybe next year.”

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All Sanders wanted to know was if he could be a better businessman in Waterline Square, New York, than in Miami or Texas. Of course, Sanders’ focus isn’t on football.

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“You would fit in here because there’s other celebrities also,” the agent continued. “You get your privacy, you have your restaurant, your family time, you have your sports, your amenities; You have your privacy, and you still get to have fun with other people at the same time.”

Shilo Sanders’ road since leaving his father Deion Sanders’ program at Colorado has been anything but quiet. After going undrafted in April 2025 and signing with Tampa Bay, his NFL debut was compromised when he retaliated against Bills tight end Zach Davidson during a preseason blocking tussle. The situation drew an unnecessary roughness ejection. Because of that, Buccaneers head coach Todd Bowles waived him the very next day.

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But instead of waiting for a practice squad call, Sanders leaned into his creative talents. Over the past year, he has racked up thousands of views documenting house-hunting tours, releasing music, and navigating an $11.89 million bankruptcy case. Even Coach Prime previously claimed that his son is a “man of many talents” and will be successful “with or without football.”

Casually tossing out “maybe next year” proved that the safety’s competitive itch hasn’t disappeared. And this wasn’t the first time he hinted at a return. During this month’s visit to Katz’s Deli in New York, he hinted at his interest in returning to the gridiron while talking to the server.

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“Now, if they sign me, then that’s a different story,” he said. “I want to play for the Browns. Yeah. I’ll probably try out next year or something.”

Earlier in September, a fan asked Sanders if he would ever return to the football field. Well, he claimed that he was ready to play.

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“Would I go back to the NFL and play with your brother and Jimmy Horn? Of course,” Sanders claimed. “I’m ready right now. I’m ready right now. Y’all see it’s puzzles, pieces and pieces coming together. You know what I’m saying? My piece can’t come together right now. I have to wait a little bit, then go put that together.”

But first, he needs to find a place to rent and resume his creative activities.