Shilo Sanders Makes Retirement Plans Clear With Buccaneers After Sending Request to Dad Deion Sanders

Carrying the Sanders name comes with pressure, but Shilo is carving his own path. While younger brother Shedeur Sanders battles for a spot in Cleveland, Shilo Sanders landed with the Buccaneers—a smart move given Tampa’s thin safety room behind star Antoine Winfield Jr. The undrafted rookie has already won over fans, even before his first preseason snap. But between practices and playbook study, Shilo’s already thinking long-term.

During a recent YouTube segment at Tampa’s famed Dummy Crabby, he dished on life beyond football, hinting at plans that go way beyond the gridiron. And his vision involves more than cleats and coverages. It appears, between reps at Bucs training camp, Shilo Sanders is already cooking up his post-NFL future – literally. The rookie safety’s recent vlogs reveal more than just football dreams. Talking about what he wants to do after his football career, Sanders said, “Eat crab legs all day. Alright, realistically… that actually [sounds good], but I’d say anything entertainment-like—like acting, modeling, bro, music. Drake, like 30, he’s still making music, so by that time, hopefully, I could keep doing that stuff too.”

Not only that, the 25-year-old would like to give a career in broadcasting a shot as well. “A lot of people say I’d be good at commentating too—that’d be funny,” the rookie safety admits between bites at a Tampa seafood spot. But his real passion lies elsewhere, “I’ll say… streaming for sure. Just, you know, having fun with everything that I’m doing.” The Sanders brothers share more than just football genes. While Shilo envisions a digital career, younger brother Shedeur dropped his hip-hop track Perfect Timing last May, proving the family’s creative streak runs deep.

For Shilo, it’s about building something lasting. “I want to be in a position financially where I could enjoy my life, and the people around me can enjoy their lives too,” he explains. That mindset comes straight from his Hall of Fame father’s playbook, “That’s what I want to see. That’s what my dad did.” The Bucs are already tasting his impact. Teammates call him the “snack guy” during meetings, and Coach Todd Bowles loves his locker-room energy. It’s classic Sanders charm—part athlete, part entertainer, just like Dad.

While Shilo maps out his future, one key detail remains—his request to Dad. Given his joking suggestion about waking up as ‘Coach Dad Prime’ to set up a trust fund, it seems the Sanders family business meetings might be more interesting than most.

Shilo Sanders’ big ask from dad Deion Sanders

So, as Shilo plots his entertainment empire, his famous father remains his ultimate sounding board. That father-son connection came through clearly when Sanders joked about swapping places with “Coach Dad Prime” for a day. “If I woke up as Coach Prime—Coach Dad Prime—for one day,” he mused, “I would just make a trust fund for Shelo and just give it to him. I’ll do that.”

That playful trust fund joke reveals more than just family humor. Shelo – Shilo’s younger sister from Deion’s marriage to Pilar Biggers-Sanders – represents the tight-knit Sanders crew that includes brother Shedeur and sister Shelomi. When the Bucs rookie says he wants ‘the people around me to enjoy their lives too,’ he’s not just talking – he’s living the Sanders family playbook.

Deion’s influence looms large in Shilo’s plans. The Hall of Famer didn’t just build a football legacy—he created a blueprint for turning sports fame into lasting success. Now, the 25-year-old appears to be following those footsteps, blending NFL aspirations with bigger dreams. That request to Dad? Likely more than just financial advice, probably a masterclass in building brand Sanders 2.0.

For now, Shilo stays focused on football. The road to the NFL won’t be easy for Shilo. At 25 and undrafted, he’s fighting against the odds in Tampa’s safety room. Antoine Winfield Jr. – arguably the league’s best safety – and second-round pick Tykee Smith have the starting spots locked down. But behind them? The competition is wide open.

A recent drill video turned heads when Shilo matched Winfield stride-for-stride in turn-and-run coverage. Some fans even thought his footwork looked sharper. That’s the kind of flash that could help him stand out against competitors like Kaevon Merriweather and Marcus Banks. Special teams might be his ticket initially, but the tape doesn’t lie – the potential is there.

If he keeps showing out in camp like he did in that viral clip? That retirement planning might need to wait a decade or two. First, there’s a roster spot to earn – and the Sanders legacy to grow on his terms.