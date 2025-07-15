Shilo Sanders Uses Bold Family Flex to Stay One Step Ahead of Shedeur for Coach Prime’s Attention

Deion Sanders and his kids deserve their own show. Until then, the youngest, Shilo Sanders, keeps things lively with his YouTube updates and humor. It also shows the bond between the father and his sons. Right now, it’s also keeping the heat and pressure away in the offseason while he quietly grinds for the main action. He signed a deal with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers as an undrafted free agent, while his brother Shedeur was selected by the Browns.

The competition is high among the Sanders brothers, even on and off the field. Shilo often posts his workout sessions on social media. He was in attendance at rookie minicamp, OTAs, and mandatory minicamp. As training camp approaches, where he must prove himself, the Bucs’ safety needs the legend. His father, Deion Sanders. In the latest episode of his YouTube channel, Shilo shared their hilarious exchange on the phone, where he ensured that his father would visit Florida for the practice sessions.

Coach Prime confirmed that he would go to Shilo’s practice first, and then to Shedeur’s. At the end of the call, he made a bold claim to double down on his wish. “You’re coming to my practice first. So that means I’m your favorite son. All right. Thank you! That means I’m the number one son,” he declared on the phone. And this isn’t the first time Shilo has made the “favorite son” claim; he’s done so in an earlier video as well. This was just after his graduation, and he wanted to buy a gift for his father for being a great dad.

While his choice was to buy a car for Coach Prime, it wasn’t a luxury car. Instead, he went to buy a toy car, the one usually meant for children. “You know, that’s why I’m your favorite son. I always keep my dad in mind, so I appreciate it, pops. I’m finna hook you up with one of these real quick,” he said.

His brother Shedeur also had an expensive gift for his father. He presented a handsome Audemars Piguet watch, which was crafted into a custom Colorado Buffaloes theme for the coach. Can you guess the price? It is worth a jaw-dropping $78,000. So, is Shilo really Coach Prime’s favorite son, or is it Shedeur? While the father loves all five of his kids equally, the NFL legend has once mentioned his favorite son. And it is neither Shedeur nor Shilo.

Who is Deion Sanders’ favorite son?

It’s his eldest son, Deion Sanders Jr.! Back in November, 2024, Coach Prime took to social media to make a heartfelt post for his eldest son’s birthday. “Happy Birthday to My Favorite Child! He’s the glue that holds everyone together. The 1st Cameraman that has cussed the whole team out for Taking anything for granted and lackluster play,” he wrote. You know that he is Sanders’ favorite kid! The NFL legend even calls his eldest the glue that holds their family together.

While Sanders Jr. doesn’t play football as a pro player but he is also the support system that helped the roster elevate the Colorado Buffalo. He is behind the YouTube Well Off Media, which has brought the eyeballs to Coach Prime’s world. Be it the players grinding on the field to inspiring locker room speeches, Sanders Jr.’s content has made fans feel like part of the Buffaloes family.

But Bucky isn’t all about just singing the team’s praise. He has been quite an honest critic, and that is why his content is loved by the fans. He made a honest declaration when Colorado lost to Nebraska. “Colorado Gets Embarrassed By Nebraska: COMPLETELY EMBARRASSED,” he wrote.

Even after big wins, Bucky refuses to let the team get carried away. After the team’s win against UCF, he wrote, “Truthfully, we still haven’t done s-–, we still don’t deserve to be ranked.” Bucky is not just Coach Prime but everyone’s favorite.