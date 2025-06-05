Shilo Sanders’ Win Against Bucs Icon Turns Heads at OTA After Rookie Earned Teammate’s Praise

It was supposed to be a light moment at OTAs. Just a fun Oklahoma Drill featuring the team mascot, a chance to let loose. But what followed wasn’t just a laugh—it was a flash of intensity from a rookie trying to prove a point. The crowd burst into laughter, but the message underneath was louder: this kid’s here to compete. Shilo Sanders isn’t easing his way into the NFL spotlight—he’s charging straight at it. The undrafted rookie safety out of Colorado has only just arrived in Tampa Bay, but he’s already building buzz inside the Buccaneers’ building.

The viral moment came during OTAs when Sanders lined up for a spirited Oklahoma Drill—against none other than Captain Fear, the Bucs’ mascot. He didn’t hold back. In front of the full roster, Sanders went full throttle, knocking the mascot back like it was fourth-and-one in December. The clip quickly hit Instagram, with Shilo captioning it: “Me vs. Captain Fear ‘Oklahoma Drill’.”

It was funny, yes—but it also revealed something real: his juice, his edge, his willingness to bring energy even in a loose setting. But Shilo isn’t just vibing his way through camp. He’s putting in the work. And his teammates are noticing.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

View this post on Instagram Expand Post

Pro Bowl safety Antoine Winfield Jr. offered high praise after a recent practice. “He plays hard. He works hard. He really wants to learn and improve,” Winfield said. “That’s admirable from someone new who wants to play the game.” He didn’t stop there. “He’s a great kid who works tremendously hard. I can’t say enough about him.” That kind of endorsement doesn’t come lightly in an NFL locker room—especially from a leader like Winfield.

Shilo’s approach off the field has also been drawing respect. During rookie minicamp, he made it a point to shake hands with every media member present. It’s a small gesture—but in an environment where rookies often shrink into the background, it stood out.

Can Shilo Sanders keep earning the hype?

Shilo gracefully credited Winfield with helping him find his footing quickly in Tampa. “I tried to get here early to connect with guys like Antoine,” Shilo said. “He helped me get to the coaches I needed to talk to and learn from. I’m just really grateful for this chance and trying to prepare as best I can.”

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Head coach Todd Bowles has taken note of the effort. Bowles mentioned that Shilo has been vocal and locked in during drills. But he also made it clear that the real evaluations are yet to begin. “Energy and effort are great,” Bowles reportedly said, “but we’ll see more once the pads come on.”

Still, momentum is building. There’s a natural curiosity around Shilo, both because of his name and his approach. Yeah, Shilo Sanders carries a last name that turns heads. But he’s not acting like that’s a cheat code. When someone asked him how much his dad helped him get ready for this next step, he didn’t overthink it.

via Imago Colorado head coach Deion Sanders, right, hugs his son, safety Shilo Sanders, after he returned an interception for a touchdown in the first half of an NCAA college football game against Colorado State Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023, in Boulder, Colo. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

“Well, him as my coach, he teaches us how to practice, how to go full speed, and how to prepare, you know,” Shilo said. “So I just listen to him and the coaches he’s hired along this college career that I’ve had, and took bits and pieces from everybody.” It wasn’t some polished answer. Just honest. He’s taken what he’s learned from Deion, sure—but also from the guys around him. That tells you something.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

He knows the Sanders name might open the door, but it won’t keep it open. Shilo’s not floating on legacy. He’s out here grinding like every other rookie trying to make a roster. No shortcuts, no handouts—just work. And if he keeps stacking days like this? It won’t be about who his dad is. It’ll be about who he’s becoming.