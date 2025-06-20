Shocked Bryce Young Reveals His Own Family Trash Talked Him After Brutal Eagles Loss

When the Carolina Panthers visited Philadelphia to face the Eagles in Week 9 of the 2024 season, the aftermath gave the fans one of the most thrilling games of the season. Even as the Eagles eked out a tough 24–20 victory, thanks to a late fourth-quarter drive, the star quarterback of the Panthers, Bryce Young‘s performance that day stood apart. He threw for 312 yards, with 2 touchdowns and 1 interception, keeping the game within reach until the final quarter. Head coach Frank Reich praised Young’s poise postgame, saying, “Bryce showed real maturity out there. He kept pushing, he believed in the drive, we just came up short.”

And it wasn’t like Young was far away from home when he visited Philly. His family isn’t just from the area; they’re embedded in the culture of Philadelphia sports, especially when it comes to football. So even as they’re proud of Bryce’s NFL journey, their allegiance to the Philadelphia Eagles does not shake, not even when their relative plays for the other team as their star quarterback.

And while he was sitting at the NYC Fanatics Fest 2025, Young revealed a rather hilarious encounter with his family from Philly after the Panthers lost to the Eagles in a thrilling encounter. The story was captured by NFL journalist Anthony DiBona, who shared the footage of Young talking about his family members talking trash to him right after the game. Above the video, DiBona wrote, “Bryce Young talked about his experience playing against the Eagles on the road. Young revealed that even his own family and friends were talking trash after he lost. “The Philly loyalty is real,” Young said.”

And talking about the encounter, Young revealed, “We played there and I have family from Philly. So we played there, and we lost at the end. It was kind of a close game. Right after you had the friends and family section, and I’m still like maybe the game ended 50 minutes before. So it’s still fresh, I’m not super happy. But thanking everyone for coming. We have a bunch of family, friends. A lot of them are Eagles fans, and I come out like, and everyone who was there was like, you know, if you’re going to be a fan of the team, that’s cool. But if I’m there like, if I’m more upset like, just try and curb their enthusiasm a little bit.”

He further revealed how even just after 50 minutes from the loss, his family showed no mercy to him and by the end of the onslaught he could only stand down infront of the ‘Philly loyalty’, “They were full like, “you guys had us in a tear, you almost beat us. Don’t ever do that again. We got y’all! We killed y’all can never!” And I’m like, dude I just got done playing like 50 minutes ago. Please don’t do this. So I’ve seen like their loyalty was like, even as connected to me, their loyalty was with the Eagles over where I was at, so I was like, man, this Philly loyalty is real.”

But while the Philly loss stung and his own family didn’t hold back from the trash talk. Bryce Young turned that moment into motivation, setting the stage for one of the most impressive personal turnarounds of the NFL season. After being sidelined during the early part of the 2024 season, Young positioned himself both physically and mentally and ended the season by impressing everyone.

Bryce Young’s growth and leadership evolution

When Bryce Young stepped into the NFL spotlight as the No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 Draft, expectations were massive. But what followed in his rookie season with the Carolina Panthers. A battered offensive line, an inconsistent scheme, and mounting losses quickly turned Young’s introduction into the league into a trial by fire. Furthermore, the dream signing for the Panthers was now benched, and all of it was unthinkable.

Following the tough start to his NFL career and even a temporary benching in late 2024, Bryce returned to the pitch with something different: an edge, calmness, and a command that teammates immediately noticed. In his final nine games of the 2024 season, Young threw for over 2,100 yards, 15 touchdowns, and just 6 interceptions, including six clutch scoring drives in pressure situations. Teammate and veteran linebacker Jadeveon Clowney recognised Young’s transformation, saying, “I think he’s the guy.” You can see how he commands the huddle now. He’s grown into that leadership role.”

And according to a GQ feature, Young invested heavily in mental health, therapy, and mindfulness. Rather than hiding from the emotional toll of his failures, he leaned into them. Young said, “People don’t realize how much pressure we’re under mentally as players. It’s not just about film and reps. It’s about staying level when the whole world is calling you a bust. Therapy really helped me understand that I’m more than my last stat line.”

From taking the heat in Philadelphia to taking charge in Carolina, Bryce Young’s journey proves that true leadership isn’t just built on highlight plays; it’s forged in the moments where the whole world doubts you but you choose to rise anyway. Bryce’s words and motivation reveal that even the scariest of setbacks cannot stop us from being our best. He turned the tide around, starting from controversy, and he ended the season with pride and strength.