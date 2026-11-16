“Shot Ourselves in the Foot”: Aaron Rodgers Calls Out Steelers Offense for Multiple Mistakes in Critical Statement After Loss to Bengals

The Pittsburgh Steelers were certainly disappointed as the Cincinnati Bengals secured a 38-18 win over them. Quarterback Aaron Rodgers felt like it was a self-inflicted wound.

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“I’m not happy with the way we performed on offense,” Rodgers weighed in on the Steelers’ struggles during the postgame press conference. “We started really slow, couldn’t get anything going till the fourth quarter. So, it’s disappointing.

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“Well, we kind of shot ourselves in the foot with a couple plays and couldn’t really get going and didn’t hit any passes. They had a good plan. Just got to give them credit. But yeah, we just couldn’t get anything going on offense for a long time.”

Rodgers completed only 15-of-29 passes for 143 yards and scored two touchdowns as well. This is his lowest yardage total so far in the season. The offense also made his life difficult.

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Rodgers was under constant pressure from the Steelers defense. He was sacked thrice in the game and recorded plenty incompletions. Sports Illustrated’s Noah Strackbein noted that Rodgers got too worried at times and would “instantly dump it off to a running back for negative yards.” He also had his worst start of his entire career, going 0-for-8 in the beginning.

Rodgers recorded an interception in the game but the ruling was reversed after a replay. But the play clearly frustrated Rodgers, who was seen on the broadcast saying, “You got to f—ing want it.” It might have been directed at Darnell Washington, who the pass was intended for.

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Pittsburgh wide receivers also disappointed, with DK Metcalf catching only two passes for 54 yards. Jaylen caught five passes for 26 yards. The offense seems to have reached its ceiling, with Michael Pittman out.

“[The Bengals] played press coverage, they played a lot of man coverage,” Rodgers said. “And we didn’t make them pay at all.”

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Back in Week 3, Rodgers completed 19-of-34 passes for 292 yards and scored three touchdowns against the Bengals. The Steelers gained over 400 yards and scored 30 points. But Cincinnati seemed to have done their homework, and fought elbows out from the word go.

Nevertheless, going forward, Rodgers acknowledged that the team was walking away with lessons.

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“I think you got to learn to deal with this properly and be very self-critical and critical of our side of the ball and then watch the film tomorrow, then move on to the next opponent,” Rodgers said.

At the end of the day, Rodgers knows better than to let one lopsided division road loss define an entire 17-game campaign, even if Sunday night’s 38-18 beating at Paycor Stadium left plenty of bruises. The Steelers are now 6-3, awaiting a clash with the Eagles next.