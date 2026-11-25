Aaron Rodgers’ relationship with Mike McCarthy appears to have reached a breaking point following the Pittsburgh Steelers’ decision to bench the veteran quarterback. Rodgers reportedly made his position clear to McCarthy before the quarterback change.

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The quarterback revealed on The Pat McAfee show what he told the Steelers head coach:

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“I left it with him [Mike McCarthy] that, if you try and bench me or don’t change a play call, then you should just release me because I feel like at this point I’m doing what’s right for the organization,” Rodgers said on Wednesday’s appearance.

Rodgers also revealed that he did not learn about the benching directly from McCarthy. Instead, tight end Pat Freiermuth informed him during a phone call on Tuesday night. The quarterback said he had spoken with McCarthy earlier but had not been told that the Steelers were considering a change.

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Rodgers also raised concerns about McCarthy’s conduct during team meetings. He accused the head coach of falling asleep during meetings, arriving late, and missing important preparation sessions.

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“Last Wednesday, we were in a quarterback meeting. Mike came in late, sat down, and within 10 minutes began snoring.

Woke himself up, was rattling his papers. We all looked around. Five minutes later, you hear the snoring again. And less than five minutes after that, he walks out of the room like nothing happened. Thursday, he misses an offensive meeting. Friday, he doesn’t come to the walkthrough,” Rodgers said on the Pat McAfee show.

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Rodgers also recalled an incident during the Steelers’ loss to the Philadelphia Eagles that further heightened his concerns. He alleged that McCarthy ended a halftime huddle by shouting, “1-2-3-Packers!” instead of referring to Pittsburgh. Rodgers said the players looked around in confusion, viewing the moment as another example of the disconnect within the team.

The criticism comes amid a difficult stretch for Pittsburgh. After opening the season strongly, the Steelers have struggled in recent weeks, and McCarthy has now turned to Mason Rudolph under center after benching Aaron Rodgers.

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However, the friction between the quarterback and head coach had surfaced publicly much earlier. During the Steelers’ October 1 game against the Cleveland Browns, Rodgers was caught on camera expressing frustration while waiting for a play call from the sideline.

“What the f***? Call it,” Rodgers shouted.

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McCarthy appeared to respond with an expletive of his own. After the game, the coach acknowledged that his choice of words was inappropriate and said he wished he had not used them.

The incident offered an early glimpse of the communication issues that Rodgers has now described in greater detail.

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The quarterback change has also raised questions about Rodgers’ future with the franchise. McCarthy publicly backed him on Monday, saying, “Aaron Rodgers is our quarterback.” Less than two days later, the head coach decided to bench him. As ESPN reported, the call to bench Rodgers came from McCarthy himself.

The decision came as the Steelers were reportedly preparing to make a significant adjustment to their offensive communication. NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo reported that quarterbacks coach Tom Arth was set to relay plays to Rodgers throughout games, a responsibility he had previously handled during two-minute situations. Rodgers had requested the change, and the team worked on the new approach during Tuesday’s walkthrough. However, the Steelers announced his benching later that night.

Rodgers was even more definitive when asked about the possibility of returning to Pittsburgh.

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“That ship has sailed,” the quarterback said.

Rodgers’ time in Pittsburgh has now come to an abrupt end. ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported on Wednesday that the Steelers are waiving the veteran quarterback after initially planning to keep him. The decision came following Rodgers’ public criticism of McCarthy on The Pat McAfee Show. Rodgers must first pass through waivers before becoming a free agent, bringing his turbulent reunion with his former Packers head coach to an end in Pittsburgh.