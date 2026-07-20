Should the NFL Have Suspended Ryan Gold For Violating Gambling Policies?

On Friday, the NFL suspended Arizona Cardinals Director of College Scouting, Ryan Gold, indefinitely for violating the league’s gambling policy. With the Brendan Sorsby situation still fresh on everyone’s minds, this is not a good look for Gold, the Cardinals, or the NFL.

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So what happened? And was the league right to suspend Gold indefinitely? I dove into the situation and gave my thoughts on what happened.

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What Happened?

Imago Sport Bilder des Tages GLENDALE, AZ – JULY 25: An Arizona Cardinals helmet on the field during the Arizona Cardinals training camp on July 25, 2019 at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Kevin Abele/Icon Sportswire) NFL, American Football Herren, USA JUL 25 Cardinals Training Camp PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxHUNxRUSxSWExNORxDENxONLY Icon190725004

Let’s start from the beginning. What actually happened with Ryan Gold?

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There are a lot of rumors out there right now, including some that state that Gold placed a $25 parlay bet on who the Cardinals’ first five picks would be, which paid out over $700,000. This has not been confirmed by any official source, but the NFL did say that Gold placed parlay bets on both college and NFL games.

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On top of those bets, Gold also “provided confidential, non-public inside information” on the Cardinals’ draft picks before they were announced in the 2026 NFL Draft. This likely means he had people paying him to release information so they could place a bet on who Arizona would pick before the pick was announced.

Both of these are very serious accusations. NFL players and personnel are not allowed to wager on games, but to leak confidential information in exchange for money might be the more severe accusation. There are already a ton of concerns about gambling affecting the integrity of sport, and situations like this just confirm that as long as sports betting is legal, someone is going to offer up confidential information or try to change the outcome of games for money.

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Did Gold Deserve to be Suspended?

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Did Ryan Gold deserve to be suspended? If the allegations are true, then yes, he 100 percent deserves to be suspended. And not just indefinitely, the NFL should never let him near a front office ever again.

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Look what the NFL did to Brendan Sorsby, who isn’t even in the league yet. They didn’t allow him, a 22-year-old who was accused of placing bets back when he was 18 at a school he doesn’t play for anymore, to enter the supplemental draft after he and Texas Tech decided to part ways. Instead, they’re making him wait a whole year to enter the 2027 NFL Draft, and then he could still be suspended.

Don’t get me wrong, I don’t feel bad for Sorsby. He deserved to be punished somehow, and I think what the NFL did was absolutely fair, but that was for a guy who has never stepped foot in an NFL building. Ryan Gold is one of the leaders of a franchise, so if they brought the hammer down on Sorsby, they absolutely needed to for Gold.

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Gold is appealing the suspension, and his attorney says he doesn’t believe the NFL has evidence against him. We’ll see what happens with that, but if these accusations are true, this is a light punishment for Gold.

Does the NFL Have a Gambling Problem?

Imago Texas Tech’s Brendan Sorsby goes through warmups before the spring football game, Friday, April 17, 2026, at Jones AT&T Stadium.

All of this boils down to one question: Does the NFL have a gambling problem?

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The answer is yes. And it’s not just the NFL, it’s pretty much every major sports league. Ever since sports books have become legal in most states and the leagues themselves have started making them official partners and advertising them everywhere, there have been tons of situations of players and staffers breaking the gambling rules.

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In the NBA, we’ve seen Terry Rozier, Malik Beasley, Ed Davis, and Jontay Porter all involved in some sort of gambling scandal. They accepted bribes and missed games or purposefully skewed their numbers so others could place bets on their performance.

In college football, we saw the Brendan Sorsby situation, where he placed dozens of bets on his own team when he was with the Indiana Hoosiers as a freshman. While there’s no proof he placed bets on his team after that season, he still placed thousands of bets across a multitude of different sports over the past few years.

Now, in the NFL, Ryan Gold has been caught selling information on Arizona’s draft picks to people so they could place bets before the pick was announced.

So yes, sports have gambling problems, and it’s completely self-inflicted. They literally shove sports books down our throats at every possible opportunity, and then turn around and tell their own players and personnel that it’s bad and they can’t do it.

Maybe the league should stop advertising sports books if they don’t want players throwing games or executives giving out confidential information. Just sayin’.