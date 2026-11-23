Denver just won again, and Broncos Country is buzzing, but Bo Nix was stuck on one throw. One Hail Mary pick at the end of the first half against the Las Vegas Raiders had him so fired up that he basically asked the NFL to rewrite the stat book.

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The Broncos beat the Raiders 38-24 on Sunday, but Nix couldn’t shake the interception he threw on the final play of the first half. Asked about it afterward, he did not hold back.

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“Hail Mary interceptions, they suck, you know, to be honest with you. They’re terrible,” Nix said, per PFF on X. “That will put a bad taste in your mouth after a good first half. I think it should be like basketball, where if you chuck it from half court, it shouldn’t count, but that’s just part of the game and definitely sucks to throw interceptions. I hate the stat. I can’t stand putting another tally in the stat sheet, but part of it. I’ll take the win column any day.”

Honestly, you can’t blame the guy. Nothing ruins a perfectly good first half like watching the ball land in the wrong hands. Rewind to the play, and it makes sense.

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Denver led 17-10 with seconds left, and Sean Payton passed on a 68-yard field goal try, so Nix launched a Hail Mary that was picked off in the end zone.

“That’s the play that’s called, and my job is to take a good drop, let them get down there, throw it,” Nix said.

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That pick was the lone blemish in an otherwise solid afternoon. Nix finished 19-of-35 for 225 yards and a touchdown to Adam Trautman. It also stung because Denver had built a 17-0 lead before the Raiders crept back.

Under the current rules, a Hail Mary pick is treated the same as any other interception, so it goes right on the stat sheet.

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His basketball comparison actually has some real-world backing. The NBA now charges end-of-quarter heaves from deep to the team, not the player, so shooters can fire away without hurting their percentages.

PFF even jumped on the clip, asking fans if they would want the NFL to make the change.

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Nix had his moments too, including a 36-yard flea-flicker to Marvin Mims Jr. that set up a Coleman touchdown.

Luckily for Nix, the rest of the day turned out better, though it got dicey first. Las Vegas tied it 17-17 soon after Nix was stuffed on a fourth-and-1 sneak at his own 39.

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“I don’t regret the call,” Payton said.

Rookie Jonah Coleman, a fourth-round pick, made sure the stumble didn’t matter. He ran for 111 yards and three touchdowns, in what was arguably the best rushing day by a Broncos rookie back in two decades.

Ja’Quan McMillian then sealed it with a 35-yard pick-six with 1:52 left. Funny how interceptions look better from the other side. Nix praised the rookie for how he’s handled everything on his plate.

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The Raiders hung around thanks to rookie Fernando Mendoza, who threw for 267 yards, even without star tight end Brock Bowers. Las Vegas outgained Denver 370-351, though Denver, a 10.5-point favorite, still covered.

Payton said afterward that this was a much different Raiders team than Denver is used to seeing.

It was an emotional day in Denver, too. The Broncos gave a game ball to the family of Tom Jackson, the Orange Crush legend who died Friday at 75. Jackson picked off 20 passes in 14 seasons with the franchise, so he knew a thing or two about interceptions.

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The win was Denver’s sixth straight and ties the Chiefs in the AFC West at 8-2, while the Raiders fall to 4-7.

No, the NFL probably isn’t rewriting the stat book anytime soon. But Nix got his point across, and with Denver rolling, Broncos fans will happily live with one extra tally on the sheet.