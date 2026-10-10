“Shouldn’t See the Field Again”: Bucs Urged to Trade Baker Mayfield After Jalon Daniels Breakout Game Against Cowboys

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers proved skeptics wrong by defeating the Dallas Cowboys 24-16 on Thursday. However, Asante Samuel believes the franchise is now on the clock for an importnt decision regarding Baker Mayfield.

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“Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Todd Bowles, he has a tough decision ahead of him to save his job,” Samuel said on the Say What Needs To Be Said Podcast. “Baker Mayfield shouldn’t see the field again as long as Jalon Daniels is a healthy athlete. Who cares if Baker Mayfield was just given a new contract? The proof is right there.

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“Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ defense are legit. So, who does the finger points to after Tampa Bay getting their first win of the season against one of the top offenses in the NFL?

“As the X factor for the dive for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Baker Mayfield, he hit the lick of the century. He made Todd Bowles and the general manager believe he would save their jobs and turn this season into a winning season. And they fell for the bait. After watching and witnessing what everybody’s just witnessed, Todd Bowles and the general manager, they need to go ahead and count that money as dead money and save the season. Tampa Bay defense can take them places.”

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Nobody thought Tampa Bay would be able to defeat the Dallas Cowboys, entering the matchup as a winless side and without veteran QB Baker Mayfield suiting up. Rookie Jalon Daniels helped flip the narrative by going 19-of-25 on passes for 189 yards and one touchdown.

Mayfield had negotiated a three-year, $165 million contract right before the season began. Until that point, a case could be made for the veteran QB deserving the extension. He was brought to quarterback a team that had Tom Brady in it, making his job difficult from the very first day. But Mayfield helped instill some hope.

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The quarterback helped the Buccaneers stay dominant in the division by leading the team to back-to-back NFC South titles. But with a statistically poor season in 2025, and time away in the 2026 season, Mayfield is getting backed up against a wall.

“Tampa Bay was supposed to let Baker Mayfield play the season out and if necessary, franchise him,” Samuel continued. “Baker Mayfield knew he better go ahead and lock a contract up, get it as soon as he could before he got on this field, because he understands how he plays this game. It’s not hard for anyone to tell Baker Mayfield is washed goods, will be traded once the Tampa Bay Buccaneers realized he is holding this team back.”

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It’s worth noting that this was Daniels’ second start in the league. It prompted Asante Samuel to make another suggestion for the Bucs. Instead of giving Mayfield a massive contract extension, they could’ve let him walk away and drafted another quarterback. They could even judge Daniels by letting him play for the season.

“Ultimately, that’s going to be devastating to everybody in Tampa Bay,” Samuel said. “Nobody believes in Baker Mayfield. I sure don’t.”

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However, it’s not that Mayfield was not involved in the game. The QB was on the sidelines, and was seen advising Jalon Daniels during the game. The rookie was grateful for the help.

“The camaraderie that I have with Baker, the communication that I’m able to have with him on a daily basis in the game, in the practice, in the film room, no matter where we’re at, I’m able to have that transparent conversation with Bake,” he said on the Thursday Night Football broadcast on Amazon Prime. “I can’t thank Baker enough for everything for me to be able to be in this position.”

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Samuel’s fiery call to bench and trade Mayfield highlights the sudden quarterback controversy brewing in Tampa Bay. If Daniels keeps winning while Mayfield recovers his thumb, the Bucs might have to listen to Samuel.