“Showing My Husband What Real Football Is”: Travis Hunter’s Wife Teases Jaguars Star at FIFA World Cup Final

Travis Hunter has spent the offseason proving he can do just about everything on a football field. But according to his wife, Leanna Lenee, there’s still one version of football he needs to be educated in. While attending the FIFA World Cup final between Spain and Argentina, Lenee couldn’t resist taking a playful jab at the Jacksonville Jaguars star.

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“Showing my husband what real football is ⚽️!!” Lenee joked in a recent Instagram post.

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The post gave her 249,000 followers a glimpse into the electric atmosphere of the 2026 FIFA World Cup final at MetLife Stadium. In one of the slides, Hunter can be seen sticking out his tongue as Lenee captured the selfie. In another slide, she showcased her baby boy. Meanwhile, Lenee proudly rocked an Argentina jersey, specifically Lionel Messi’s jersey, and cheered for the team along with a packed crowd.

Unfortunately for her, it was Spain who won the World Cup after Ferran Torres scored in the 106th minute to secure the win. Nevertheless, Lenee managed to catch the fans’ attention through the classic joke.

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She compared international soccer to American football. And her target was, of course, Travis Hunter. The harmless banter showed off the couple’s sense of humor.

Well, the ongoing football versus soccer debate has remained a hot topic for ages. The rest of the world refers to the sport as football. But the American public has reserved the name for the gridiron. That has often led to backlash on social media.

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When it comes to American football, Hunter’s identity is huge. After claiming the Heisman Trophy, the Jaguars star has earned a reputation as a two-way player. He can dominate as a wide receiver and a lockdown cornerback. Last season, he played seven games and recorded 28 receptions for 298 yards, one rushing attempt, and 11 solo tackles. But his season ended after he injured his knee in practice. Beyond the gridiron, the couple continues to share their journey.

Following their wedding on May 24, 2025, Hunter and Lenee have made multiple appearances together. Attending the FIFA World Cup was just another example of their offseason activities.

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Whether they are arguing over the proper name of the sport or simply enjoying a historic World Cup final, Hunter and Lenee continue to charm fans with their relatable dynamic. Even with a Heisman Trophy and a massive NFL contract to his name, Hunter clearly has plenty to learn when his wife decides it’s time for a proper soccer lesson.