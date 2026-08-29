“Shut Up and Enjoy”: Eagles Legend Demands Philadelphia Fans Stop Disrespecting Jalen Hurts

Jalen Hurts has been the star QB of the Philadelphia Eagles since 2020, and in his time with the franchise, he has helped them win the Super Bowl and stay in contention throughout the five years he has been a starter. Despite the solid record he possesses, criticism has been loud about Hurts in the city of brotherly love.

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However, not everyone seems to believe that the stick he is getting is valid. One among them is former Eagles linebacker Seth Joyner.

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“This is my last comment to the #JalenHurts haters!” wrote Joyner. “You #GenYnZers aren’t old enough to remember the lean years, before #AndyReid and after #McNabb & #Vick. The futility at the QB position was unbearable!”

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“Now that you have an imperfect, but more than capable than most QB, all yall do is b****, complain, and feed the national media with this narrative that this is a make or break year for a QB who has done nothing but won for you!” continued Joyner’s post. “Be careful what you wish for! Finding or developing a franchise QB ain’t as easy as you think! Especially the way this roster is built.”

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“They gonna win 10 plus games, make the playoffs every year. Which means you’re not getting a pick high enough to get a great prospect! Look no further than #Pittsburgh. As great a record that #Tomlin had, his success was to consistent for the #Steelers to ever draft a top 10-15 QB! Shut up and enjoy being in contention every year! Don’t forget all things are cyclical! At some point the tide will turn! #GoBirds 🦅”

In total, Hurts’ record for the Eagles is a resounding 57-25 in 82 starts across six seasons. A completion rate of 64.4 and 1,542 completed passes for 17,891 yards, 110 touchdowns, as well as the Super Bowl MVP trophy in 2025.

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Despite this success, there seems to be a negative narrative going around the Eagles fan base as well as the media. From the number of interceptions he’s had during training camp to fan narratives on how the Eagles need to draft a franchise quarterback, or Hurts’ exclusion from Bleacher Report’s list of top 10 clutch quarterbacks, the offseason has been tough for Hurts.

14-1, 11-6, 12-3, and 11-5; those are Hurts’ quarterback records in the regular season since 2022. Last season, his passes were intercepted six times, but he also recorded 25 touchdowns, the most he’s recorded in a single season.

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Luckily for the 28-year-old quarterback, it’s not just Seth Joyner defending him, but other Eagles legends have also had his back.

At the end of June, legendary Eagles defensive end Hugh Douglas wasn’t having it while discussing Hurts on the 94 WIP Midday with Hugh Douglas and Joe Giglio.

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“We’ve gone too far. We’re trying to diminish what Jalen Hurts has brought to the table since he’s been here in Philadelphia,” said Douglas.

While fans and media run their narrative against Jalen Hurts, both Eagles legends Seth Joyner and Hugh Douglas have a firm belief in Hurts. While he continues to be criticised for his performances, the QB will aim to deliver another stellar season with the Eagles and silence his critics. Things are expected to be tough with A.J. Brown gone, but Hurts is talented enough to find his way around NFL defenses. If he is able to perform consistently, the Eagles can once again expect a deep playoff run.