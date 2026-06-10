SI Swimsuit Model Calls Travis Kelce Her “Hall Pass” Ahead of His Wedding With Taylor Swift

Five-time major winner Brooks Koepka’s wife, Jena Sims, has been a die-hard fan of Travis Kelce for a long time. When they met the Kansas City Chiefs tight end at the Annexus Pro-AM in February this year, it checked off a long-awaited item on her list. It was their first-ever interaction with Kelce, but Sims is hoping it will be enough for her to secure an invite to the TE’s wedding with Travis Kelce.

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“I was so excited to meet Travis Kelce. I mean, he’s my hall pass, and Brooks knows that,” she told PEOPLE in an interview on June 8. “Brooks was like, ‘You are ridiculous.’

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“I planned my outfit. I dressed a little sportier than I would have normally gone on a day like that, because I was so excited to meet Travis Kelce.”

This was a special day for Sims. A model for Sports Illustrated, she also shared a video of herself getting ready to meet Kelce. Sims proudly declared in the clip that she had been his fan “even before Taylor was in the picture.” Their interaction seems to have paid off for her, who was in for a treat at Augusta two months later.

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“At the Masters this past year, he came straight up to me. And was like, ‘Hey, it’s good to see you again.’ I’m like, ‘Oh my God. You remember?’” she recalled.

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Sims also joked that signing a potential NDA for this hypothetical invite, but left Kelce with one message in her interview with PEOPLE: “It’s not too late, Travis!”

Brooks Koepka and Travis Kelce also seem to have hit it off after their February meeting. The five-time champion told the press that the TE and he share the same friends, and have known of each other for a while through these mutuals. Koepka also said that Kelce is a “great guy” and was very appreciative of his long hits.

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Kelce might not be a popular name in the golf circles. But occasionally, the Chiefs star makes appearances at golf events, sometimes along with his brother, Jason Kelce. It won’t be surprising to see some high-profile golfers make it to the wedding. However, to salvage the remaining privacy of this special day, Swift is inviting guests herself by calling them, per TMZ, and some are receiving texts. There will be no paper trail.

According to Page Six, the iconic Madison Square Garden Arena in New York City is expected to host a star-studded event. The venue does not have any events scheduled from June 29 to July 6, which has led many to believe this is the chosen spot for Kelce and Swift. The two were also spotted together in the city in May, and it was reported previously by Page Six that the wedding might be set for July 3.

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TMZ also claims that the couple has booked three days at the MSG, and are paying a hefty per-night amount for those dates. MSG offers a lot of security for the event, which is bound to have a lot of A-list guests. Stars from the entertainment and sports industry are expected to attend the wedding, given how prominent Kelce and Swift are in both fields.

Earlier, it was also said that Rhode Island would serve as the wedding venue. But after MSG was reported to be the new choice, it is expected that the wedding will feature 1,100 to 1,200 guests, per TMZ. Who knows, Sims may finally get that invite from the popstar, now that there’s more room for people.

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Based on her friendly interactions with Kelce and her husband’s friendship with him, she’s definitely got a shot.