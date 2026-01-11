“Sick”: Dave Canales Confirms Things Aren’t Alright In Locker Room After Airing Frustration Against Panthers

The Carolina Panthers were struck with disappointment in their wild-card round game against the Los Angeles Rams. Failing to dominate their playoff opportunity, Carolina fell short in the second half, eventually ending up with a 31-34 loss. While the defeat might’ve seemed to be a close call loss, things turned out to be quite complicated in the locker room. The actual details were unveiled after their head coach, Dave Canales, stepped forward with an honest verdict.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

“There’s such a mix of emotions in the locker room right now,” he said, in a recent press conference. “Guys who are proud of what we’ve accomplished. Incredible, we got to and sick about the missed opportunity that was right in front of us.”

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a developing story….!