The Steelers suffered a disappointing 19-16 loss to the Eagles, but their struggles were made worse by their wide receiver. DK Metcalf committed personal fouls during the game, adding to the team’s misery. Now, Aaron Rodgers is openly expressing his disappointment.

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“That was disappointing,” Aaron Rodgers said postgame. “Obviously, we love DK, and I don’t know exactly what was going on out there or what happened, but we can’t have two of those. That’s simply not acceptable.”

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The frustration makes sense, as Metcalf’s actions added to the Steelers’ struggles. He picked up two personal fouls and was ultimately ejected. His first penalty came early in the third quarter, at 12:52.

After a play, Metcalf got into an argument with Eagles cornerback Cooper DeJean and grabbed safety Andrew Mukuba during the confrontation. Officials penalized him for unnecessary roughness, adding four yards to Pittsburgh’s penalty total.

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The situation got worse later in the third quarter when Metcalf got into another confrontation with DeJean. This time, he appeared to try to poke DeJean in the eye. Officials called him for a second personal foul for taunting, which resulted in his ejection from the game.

DeJean also explained his side of the story after the game.

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“Almost, almost. Just missed,” DeJean said after the game. “We were just competing. Things like that happen in football. It wasn’t anything crazy. No one was really saying anything; it was just two guys going at it. He was trying block me; I was trying to get him off of me, things like that. Obviously, it carries over to whatever that was when he got thrown out.”

Fans in Philadelphia also showed their anger by chanting “DK sucks!” while officials were discussing his second personal foul.

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Metcalf also struggled to make an impact before his ejection. Aaron Rodgers passed the ball to him four times, but he caught only one pass for 2 yards. He also failed to record a touchdown before being ejected in the third quarter.

His performance in 2026 hasn’t justified the amount invested in him. So far, DK Metcalf has recorded 35 receptions for 432 yards and two touchdowns on 70 targets across nine games, averaging 12.3 yards per catch and 48 receiving yards per game. He has a 50% catch rate, with his longest reception covering 51 yards.

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DK Metcalf signed a five-year, $150 million contract with the Pittsburgh Steelers in March 2025 after leaving the Seattle Seahawks. This means the Steelers agreed to pay him $150 million over five years. He earns an average of $33 million per year, making him one of the highest-paid wide receivers in the NFL.

With that kind of investment, the team expects results. And head coach Mike McCarthy’s postgame words made that pretty clear.

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“We need him in those games, and that’s not acceptable to be thrown out of a game,” McCarthy said.

Since making his NFL debut in 2019, DK Metcalf has been ejected from three games. That is the same number as Dre Greenlaw, giving both players the most ejections in the NFL during that period, according to ESPN Research.

Now, it will be interesting to see what decision the Steelers make about Metcalf’s situation ahead of their game against the Broncos.