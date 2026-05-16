6 NFL Teams That Cooked Their 2026 Schedule Reveal: Best Hype Videos Ranked

The best part of NFL schedule release day isn’t even the actual schedules being released. It’s the videos social media teams put out to announce their teams’ schedules. It’s become sort of a tradition to see what teams produce and the creativity within each video. These videos always have Easter eggs that take jabs at opponents or news happening around the NFL. It’s all in good fun, and this year didn’t disappoint.

Not every team does a video, but the majority do, trying to outdo each other every single year. Here are the top schedule release videos around the league.

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#1 Los Angeles Chargers

The Los Angeles Chargers have killed it with their schedule release videos the past couple of years, and they didn’t disappoint again. The video was based on a game called Halo, and the seven-year-old me couldn’t be happier.

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The Chargers’ social team does a great job, including jokes throughout their schedule release videos, and there were a ton in this one. For the Miami Dolphins, they made fun of the amount of dead cap the team will take on, which is over $170 million, having an announcement pop up on the screen saying, “Dead in the Water.”

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The Kansas City Chiefs made fun of the referees being on their side, with a “Zebra armor” pop-up on the screen, and Donna Kelce’s house renovation, as TMZ reported.

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This video, for me, was no doubt the best one for this cycle.

#2 Tennessee Titans

It’s hard to come up with original content, but the Tennessee Titans did for their season release. The team has someone go out with meta glasses, recording and approaching random people, mistaking them for opponents’ associates.

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Credit to the Titans’ social team for planning this video in advance, since there seem to be some clips from the 2026 NFL draft in Pittsburgh. The best shoutout for me was Cleveland Browns edge rusher Myles Garrett or Fernando Mendoza of the Las Vegas Raiders.

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#3 Las Vegas Raiders

First of all, I didn’t know Fernando Mendonza and Kirk Cousins were such A+ actors. The two perform in a “Step Brothers” parody for the Las Vegas Raiders schedule release video on Thursday. Throughout the video, the two had a stare-off on the practice field, then toured the Raiders’ facility and even had the same play call for their favorite. It’s a good laugh and another creative idea from an NFL social team.

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#4 Indianapolis Colts

You can never go wrong with the Simpsons, and that’s exactly what the Indianapolis Colts did. The entire video was animated and set in the Simpsons world with Easter eggs littered throughout. The Colts even made fun of themselves by putting up a sign listing the number of days since the team last won in Jacksonville. It’s been 4,252 for those wondering, the team last won on Sept. 21, 2014. There are a ton of great references throughout, which make the video worth a scrub-through for some good laughs.

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#5 Chicago Bears

I mean, who doesn’t love some good Bob Ross? Substitute Ross for Chicago Bears wide receiver Rome Odunze. You can’t even tell the difference while watching this video. As Odunze paints the picture, the schedule flashes across the screen, using the same text from the old video Ross made. This was another creative spin on the release, and the Bears’ social team killed this one. The real question is how many takes were needed?

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#6 Denver Broncos

The last video that’s all get a shoutout on this list is the Denver Broncos. The team brought back legendary quarterback Peyton Manning in this one. The premise is that Manning scrolls through the TV, switching to different channels with skits embedded in each.

Each skit was a joke about a team on the Broncos’ schedule, and my favorite is easily the Raiders one with former Broncos cornerback Aqib Talib. He references a moment between former Raiders receiver Michael Crabtree, which is a good callback to when Talib snatched Crabtree’s chain during a game. This is another good one to take your time watching to catch all the subtle references.