6x Pro Bowler Calls Cam Newton “Today’s Real-Time Stephen A. Smith” in Heated Exchange

There are some things in life that one just can’t forget. Cam Newton had one such experience involving fellow Pro Bowler Brandon Marshall, and he waited 15 years to dig it up. Marshall did not hold back in his response to Newton’s rather dramatic retelling of the incident.

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For context, Newton said a week ago on the 4th & 1 podcast that he’d received a bill worth tens of thousands of dollars from his hotel in Waikiki, during his first Pro Bowl. Before that, he’d spent some time talking to Marshall, who was also in the Pro Bowl that year. Even though Newton never explicitly pointed out that Marshall was to blame, but he recalled telling the staff to “charge it to the room in front of a finesser, a jugger and a scammer.”

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Here’s what Marshall said in response (on Newton’s podcast, no less):

“The reality is, when I saw this clip go out and it kind of went viral, I’m like, ‘Yo, bro, that ain’t it.’ And we actually talked about this when we went on tour together, too. Why you running the story this way? You didn’t say suspicion, you didn’t say none of that, Cam. You know what’s happening? You’re turning into today’s real-time Stephen A. Smith, bro.”

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After some back and forth, the two decided to bury the hatchet.

“Brandon, did you charge my room?” Newton asked.

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“Bro, I didn’t charge your room,” Marshall replied, laughing. “I didn’t charge your room, bro. And I never charged anybody’s room, bro.”

Even though the exchange was heated, both Newton and Marshall were smiling at times. It’s clear neither side is mad at the other, but the allegation did throw Marshall off. It’s all good now, but Newton is still on the lookout for who actually charged his tab.

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This time, he also enlisted Marshall’s help.

“If you my brother, like you say you my brother, you my kid like you say my kid, let’s find out who charged my room and let’s split the dividend. You know what I’m saying? I’ll give you a percentage of that.”

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Ironically enough, that wasn’t the only time Newton and Marshall were at the same Pro Bowl. They both made the roster in 2013 and 2015, too. While the former Carolina Panthers earned only three Pro Bowl nominations in his career, Brandon Marshall earned six. The other three were from before Newton began playing in the NFL.

The Stephen A. Smith reference comes from Marshall’s apparent animosity with ESPN. It’s worth noting that just a few weeks ago, Newton was laid off by the network. But for Marshall, it was specifically the sensationalization of entities that ticked him off.

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“First off, you was never supposed to go to ESPN,” Marshall explained. “Why? ESPN is the same show that been tearing down athletes for years… For all these years, they talk bad about Cam Newton, they talk bad about Kyrie Irving, they talk bad about KD. And now it’s starting to come to a life a little bit. I like Stephen A. Smith. But this whole sensationalism, this whole stuff… that’s been wiped, bro. That’s why we have this watershed moment in media.”

Marshall himself had a brief stint in the media at FOX Sports. He used to appear on Inside the NFL during his playing days and got on to First Things First when he retired in 2020. However, Marshall chose not to renew his contract and stepped away. The workload got a bit too much, and he did not have a good relationship with co-host Nick Wright.

Bradon Marshall, like Cam Newton, is a successful podcaster, too. He used to run the I AM ATHLETE podcast online, while also featuring alongside Michael Irvin on The White House podcast for Netflix (which he also produces).