16,000 Americans Sign Petition Calling NFL to Take Action on White House

Essentials Inside The Story Former NFL players demand action against The White House

Over 16,000 have signed the petition

The NFL is yet to share any responses on the matter

When it comes to protecting its intellectual property, the NFL is well known for quickly taking action, as it has in the past. In 2015, after the league “filed notices related to use of copyrighted video highlights,” it led to the suspension of two X accounts (Deadspin and SB Nation). And then, in 2025, the league once again filed complaints to remove the clips (an apparent blown call) from the Chiefs’ 20-17 loss to the Eagles. So, when the White House inappropriately used an NFL highlight, millions of league fans demanded action.

A few days ago, social media handles of the White House posted a video, with the caption, “Touchdown,” combining NFL highlights with the military strikes carried out by the US Army in Iran. The video is set to AC/DC’s popular track “Thunderstruck.”

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Soon after, a petition started gaining traction. A person named Ryan Patrick launched the petition on MoveOn, addressing NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell with a clear message: “NFL: No More War Propaganda!”

At the time of writing, over 16,000 people have already signed.

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“The NFL is well known for aggressively protecting its intellectual property and game footage from unauthorized use,” Patrick wrote. “Football is a sport—not a tool for glorifying war and death. The NFL needs to demand that the White House take down this video and not use any of its footage for war propaganda.”

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Several former players are reportedly also upset by the video. One of them is Kenny Bell, whose 2012 Big Ten title game unknowingly became a part of the video.

Bell exclusively told The Washington Post, “For that play to be associated with bombing human beings makes me sick,” Bell told The Washington Post. “I don’t want anything to do with images like that.”

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He further added, “I don’t think I’m even allowed to use that clip, because I don’t own it,” and requested the NFL to take necessary action.

“So I would like the NFL, the networks, to treat the White House like they’d treat me. To re-instill some faith in these institutions, you have to start holding our leaders accountable.”

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Many of the clips used in the video footage feature NFL stars like Ray Lewis, Ed Reed, and Kam Chancellor. Ed Reed also posted a message on X, confirming, “I do not approve this message.”

In one of the clips from the same footage, former Tampa Bay linebacker Mason Foster crashes into former New England receiver Chad Ochocinco. Condemning the video, the former NFL player said,

“I’m at a loss for words.” The matter of fact is that Mason isn’t even on social media and was shocked when someone shared the clip with him. “It’s a strange feeling, seeing those clips like that. I don’t think anything going on in the world today is as simple as a great football play or a hit. I’m still wrapping my head around it.”

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Former Pittsburgh Steelers safety Ryan Clark from the Steel City did not hold back. He called the clip “highly disgusting.”

On one of the episodes of “Pivot” podcast last week, Clark said, “There are families here in our country whose loved ones have decided to give their life to fight for our rights and our freedoms, who don’t see war as a sport. War doesn’t deserve a highlight film, for ‘Tropic Thunder’ to be a part of it. War is not a comedy.”

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He also stressed that real conflict should never be turned into entertainment, adding, “And for these people to be risking their lives, not for our safety as much as for someone else’s agenda, for our regime to be as unserious, as unprofessional, as laughable, and as illegitimate as our leadership is right now, is embarrassing.”

Still, even with a little more than 16,000 signatures and growing criticism, the league has yet to share a response, leaving fans waiting for action.

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The NFL stays quiet on the White House video while fans demand action

Since the league is known for fiercely guarding its content, naturally, when the White House used the clips, it raised one big question. What will the NFL do about it?

At the moment, there’s no answer. This week, Mike Florio from Football Talk reportedly contacted the league, but failed to get any replies.

“On Tuesday, we asked the league for comment as to the use of NFL-copyrighted footage for the clip,” Florio revealed. “We received no response.”

The same silence followed when Washington Post reporter Robert Klemko also contacted the league, adding to the growing frustration.

Adding more to it, the same source, while talking to Rebecca Tushnet, a First Amendment professor at Harvard Law School, revealed,

“Once you’re making an argument, no matter how offensive an argument it is, courts are much more willing to find fair use,” Rebecca claims that removing the video may not be as easy as one assumes. “The argument here seems to be: Sports and killing people are fun things that Americans are good at. That is, although repulsive, an argument.”

As fans and players react, the concern continues to grow. This issue is important because football is meant to unite people, not connect with war. So, let’s see how this unfolds.