Skip Bayless Loses Another Show as Popular Sports Program Shuts Down Following Major Shakeup

Less than two years after parting ways with Fox Sports, Skip Bayless has found himself without another broadcasting home. The veteran sports personality’s latest show has been caught in a restructuring effort after Underdog announced it would officially wind down its media network operations.

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“With all the cast members and crews across shows, we built something special: a highly successful content network that grew because of its unwavering authenticity and deep connection with fans,” an Underdog spokesperson told Awful Announcing.

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“Since our founding, our mission has been to make sports more fun, and we’ve decided the best way to fulfill that mission is to focus our energy and talent entirely on our core offerings and continuing to build more and more engaging products and games for sports fans.”

Awful Announcing’s Brendon Kleen further noted that Underdog is effectively shutting down The Arena: Gridiron (Bayless’ show), along with Fantasy Football with Josh Norris and Hayden Winks, and The Arena. Instead, Underdog will seemingly focus on offering prediction markets, pick ‘em games, and daily fantasy through their app. This has certainly put Bayless in troubled waters.

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Bayless’ broadcasting stint began in 2004 with ESPN. He was a pioneer of the debate-style format on Cold Pizza, which later evolved into First Take. He spent years with Stephen A. Smith on the show. But later in 2016, he made an abrupt exit and joined FOX, launching Skip and Shannon: Undisputed. Bayless was the face of FOX Sports 1 until he decided to end it all in 2024. Since then, he’s been on an ill-fated run in the digital content space.

Skip Bayless originally joined Underdog following an unceremonious exit from FOX’s Undisputed. And many believed that this move aimed to build an independent stance without the constraints of traditional TV networks. But now, that platform is disappearing.

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Nevertheless, Bayless still commands a fan following with 3.2 million followers on X and 486,000 followers on Instagram. He still has a significant audience that loves his unfiltered commentary. And that got the spotlight when he appeared for a cameo with Stephen A. Smith on ESPN’s First Take in May 2026.

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Bayless has survived multiple media shakeups throughout his career. Yet, he has repeatedly found new platforms to rebuild his audience. Only time will tell if he’ll get another similar opportunity. But the latest restructuring leaves one of sports television’s most recognizable voices searching for his next stage once again.