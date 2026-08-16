“Smear Campaign”: Ryan Clark Fires Back at Critics and Former Players Going After Jayden Daniels With Bold Joe Burrow Comparison

Washington Commanders QB Jayden Daniels is all in, taking a stand for what he thinks is rightfully his, and former ESPN analyst Ryan Clark thinks he has every right to do so. After Daniels reportedly sent an NIL cease-and-desist to LSU, the move sparked criticism from former LSU players. Clark, however, isn’t buying the backlash and has delivered a bold Joe Burrow comparison to defend the Commanders’ signal-caller.

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“The smear campaign against Jayden Daniels bothers me,” Clark wrote on X. “Whatever your opinion on the NIL cease-and-desist, nothing changes the way Jayden has represented himself, his family, and LSU—with class and integrity. What bothers me even more is seeing former players and fans try to pit Jayden against Joe Burrow, as if one diminishes the other. Joe is the greatest Tiger to ever live. But what Jayden meant did in Death Valley deserves to be immortalized in Tiger lore, too.”

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Ryan Clark is a former LSU Tigers player himself. But unlike him, many felt that Jayden’s desire for his former No. 5 jersey to be “honored and protected” by the university, rather than reissued to current LSU players as was done with DJ Pickett, is not sensible.

Former LSU running back Leonard Fournette urged Daniels to drop the matter.

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“Jayden, listen bro, just let it go,” Fournette said on 4th And South. “No player is bigger than the LSU brand.”

However, Clark’s statement is based on how LSU has treated Joe Burrow and Jayden Daniels’ jersey differently.

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“Joe Burrow finished school in 2019, 2020, and it’s never been worn,” Clark said on The Pivot Podcast. “I don’t know if we have a rule that is just the tradition that is carried on at LSU. I don’t believe numbers in college should be retired…

“My biggest issue, though, is people pitting Joe and Jayden against each other and trying to act like Jayden wasn’t that boy at the school. It was a different time. I think Joe’s the greatest player to ever play for LSU… But Jayden Daniels is in that conversation… We should love on him, and we should be grateful for what he did.”

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Joe Burrow and Jayden Daniels are both Heisman-winning former LSU quarterbacks. Joe Burrow represented the Tigers for two seasons (2018-2019), during which, in 2019, he led the team to a 15-0 record, an SEC Championship, and the CFP National Championship, aligning him with the prestigious honor.

Jayden Daniels, in his two seasons with the LSU Tigers, posted 6,725 passing yards and 57 touchdowns while leading them to an SEC Championship game in 2022. Compared to the Bengals QB numbers, who threw for 8,565 yards and posted 76 touchdowns for LSU, Daniels is behind.

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Yet Ryan Clark believes that both Joe Burrow and Jayden Daniels should be treated equally by the university.

According to reports, Jayden Daniels’ attorney, Adam Kenner, demanded that LSU immediately stop using Daniels’ Name, Image, and Likeness (NIL) in any commercial manner, threatening legal action for continued use. Meanwhile, Daniels’ family reportedly felt disrespected by the university’s decision.

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“The Daniels family is deeply disappointed and feels profoundly disrespected by LSU’s decision to give Jayden’s number to another player,” Daniels’ spokesperson said. “Jayden and his family had every reason to believe that his number would remain a meaningful part of his LSU legacy and would be honored and protected in recognition of his extraordinary contributions to the university.”

Amid that, Daniels’ mother, Regina Jackson, who is also his agent, faced criticism. Many pointed to Regina as the primary force behind the cease-and-desist letter, while Outkick founder Clay Travis suggested Daniels “should fire every person who advised him to send a letter to LSU… yes, even if it was his mom.”

Despite the criticism, the Commanders QB voiced his opinion with significant maturity.

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“I realize the business of football is unique and I trust this can all be resolved… my hope is that it will get done privately,” Daniels wrote on Instagram.

As things stand, LSU has provided no comment on the matter and has taken no official action to comply with the cease-and-desist letter.