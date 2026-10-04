SNF Rewind: Chief’s Star’s Gruesome Injury, NFL Investigates Official, Seahawks’ ‘Unacceptable’ Penalties & Other Moments You Missed

Going into Week 4, five NFL teams were still unbeaten. By the end of the weekend, that number dropped to three. That’s how quickly things can change in the league. From superstar injuries and dramatic comebacks to controversial officiating moments and games decided in the final minutes, Sunday had plenty to keep fans talking.

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Here are some of the biggest storylines from the weekend.

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Chiefs 30, Raiders 27

The Kansas City Chiefs stayed perfect at 4-0 after edging the Las Vegas Raiders 30-27, but the game had plenty of drama before the final whistle.

The Chiefs’ Tyquan Thornton added 111 receiving yards and two scores before suffering a serious lower-leg injury. He was carted off the stadium and was seen in a lot of pain. He dislocated his ankle and is out indefinitely.

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Here’s what happened: A 55-yard connection from Patrick Mahomes to Thornton appeared to set the Chiefs receiver loose toward the end zone, but the play ended with Raiders defensive back Treydan Stukes closing in from behind. He made the tackle as Thornton was running toward the goal line.

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Thornton’s left leg was oddly twisted as he went down. His attempts at getting up were all in vain, and he had to wait for help. And it was then that people realized his foot was facing the wrong direction.

Eventually, help arrived, and the player left the field with an air cast on his ankle.

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Later on, coach Andy Reid confessed the injury “doesn’t look good”.

“He’s gonna fly back with us, and we’ll get further evaluation later. For that to happen, especially with the year he’s having. He’s been having a phenomenal year to this point. And a great play to boot on top of that. So, it’s a tough one to see for all the guys.”

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But that’s not where the Chiefs’ troubles ended. There was another incident.

Kansas City went into halftime down 13-10 after a promising red-zone chance ended with a field goal. That frustration soon showed on the sideline, as quarterback Patrick Mahomes and offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy were caught in an animated exchange.

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“Just frustration and competitiveness,” head coach Andy Reid said about it. The Chiefs simply needed to play better when they got down near the goal line. But CBS sideline reporter Tracy Wolfson had shared that the HC was simply trying to downplay the incident.

The Chiefs found their spark after halftime, with Kenneth Walker III breaking a huge 76-yard run and finishing with 177 rushing yards and two touchdowns. But not everything was good news.

Dolphins 10, Vikings 15

The Minnesota Vikings kept their perfect start going on Sunday, beating the Miami Dolphins 15-10 at U.S. Bank Stadium. The win took Minnesota to 4-0, while Miami fell to 0-4.

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The Dolphins came out ready to make things difficult, with Miami’s Zach Sieler taking Vikings quarterback Kyler Murray down for an 8-yard loss on the very first play.

But the Vikings had their own answer as rookie kicker Will Reichard made all five of his field goals, including a 50-yarder, to account for all 15 of Minnesota’s points.

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Miami got some life when Ollie Gordon II broke free for 53 yards and later finished the drive with a 12-yard touchdown. He ended the game with 100 rushing yards on just nine carries. But as the game was going on, there was an odd moment between Vikings linebacker Eric Wilson and a referee.

“I ended up apologizing to him and explaining the situation. He was cool about it,” Wilson said to a reporter. Here’s what happened:

In the first quarter, referee Adrian Hill had declared a play dead. However, Ollie Gordon continued to block Wilson, and they ran into Hill, who fell onto his back. The referee was quick to stand up and yelled at Wilson.

The NFL had decided to investigate Hill’s strong reaction.

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Chargers 23, Seahawks 30

The Seattle Seahawks held on for a 30-23 win over the Los Angeles Chargers, moving to 3-1 while Jim Harbaugh’s team dropped to 0-4.

The game was chaotic from the start. Drake Thomas intercepted Justin Herbert on Seattle’s first defensive play, only for Sam Darnold to throw one back on the very next snap. Seattle soon took control after a muffed punt led to Emanuel Wilson’s 23-yard touchdown. Seattle’s Rashid Shaheed then added a 28-yard rushing score, and the Seahawks carried a 27-6 lead into the second half.

Herbert finally found a rhythm after the break, throwing for 144 yards and helping the Chargers pull within seven.

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But Seattle had the final say and won. The win was, of course, not an easy one.

The Seahawks also had their own problems, committing a franchise-record 14 penalties for 150 yards, but still managed to close out the win.

“To have seven personal foul penalties is unacceptable on any level, however you slice it,” head coach Mike Macdonald said. “That’s not us, and that’s not going to be how we play football around here.”

Seattle’s penalty total reached 150 yards, eclipsing the franchise’s previous single-game high of 148. That mark had stood since a 2018 overtime loss to the San Francisco 49ers.

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49ers 24, Broncos 14

The San Francisco 49ers stayed perfect on the season after beating the Denver Broncos 24-14 at Levi’s Stadium on Sunday. The game was a tight one early, with both teams struggling to get much going. They went into halftime tied 3-3, but things changed quickly after the break.

Denver’s Marvin Mims Jr. fumbled a punt return in the third quarter, giving San Francisco the ball deep in Broncos territory. Brock Purdy made the most of the chance, finding Deebo Samuel Sr. for a 1-yard touchdown to put the 49ers ahead.

Purdy finished 19-of-30 for 218 yards and two touchdowns without throwing an interception. Christian McCaffrey also found the end zone on the ground, while George Kittle sealed the win late with a 56-yard touchdown catch.

The Broncos also lost Patrick Surtain II and Riley Moss to injuries, leaving their secondary shorthanded.

San Francisco moved to 4-0 with the victory.

Panthers 32, Lions 26

The Carolina Panthers came away with a 32-26 win over the Detroit Lions on Sunday Night Football, with both teams now sitting at 2-2.

Tetairoa McMillan had a night to remember for Carolina, pulling in 14 passes for 192 yards and two touchdowns. He also became just the second Panthers receiver after Steve Smith Sr. to finish a game with at least 10 catches, 150 yards, and two touchdowns.

Bryce Young threw for 329 yards and two scores, while Chuba Hubbard added 122 rushing yards and two touchdowns. The Panthers built a 32-19 lead before Detroit made things interesting late.

Jared Goff finished with 412 passing yards, and the Lions pulled within six after his fourth-quarter touchdown pass to Sam LaPorta.

Detroit got one final chance, but Goff’s fourth-down pass to Isaac TeSlaa was stopped short of the first-down marker.

McMillan’s 32-yard touchdown catch from Young helped set the tone as Carolina held on for the win.

Eagles 20, Rams 24

The Philadelphia Eagles let a 20-10 halftime lead slip away as the Los Angeles Rams rallied with two fourth-quarter touchdown drives to win 24-20. Matthew Stafford’s two interceptions had helped the Eagles build their early advantage, but Philadelphia could not score after halftime.

Things turned tense late in the game when Rams coaches and Eagles fans were seen exchanging m—– fingers after Los Angeles took the lead.

The Eagles had a chance to respond, but Jalen Hurts’ fourth-down pass to Darius Cooper fell incomplete from the Rams’ 2-yard line. Kyren Williams then powered through with a 1-yard touchdown on a 98-yard drive before adding the go-ahead 7-yard score with 1:10 left.

Philadelphia managed just 172 total yards and went 0-for-12 on third down. Hurts finished 12-of-27 for 93 yards and two touchdowns.

The Eagles also lost Saquon Barkley to a hamstring injury early, while Tank Bigsby exited as well. Williams led the Rams with 80 rushing yards and 67 receiving yards, while Puka Nacua had nine catches for 125 yards.

Both teams are now 2-2, with Philadelphia heading to London to face Jacksonville in Week 5.

Buccaneers 14, Packers 17

The Green Bay Packers escaped with a 17-14 win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday, moving to 2-2 while Tampa Bay remained winless at 0-4.

Jordan Love completed 22 of 30 passes for 197 yards, two touchdowns, and an interception. Tucker Kraft caught six passes for 42 yards and scored his first touchdown of the season, while Evan Williams added seven tackles, a sack, and an interception.

The Buccaneers were without Baker Mayfield, who is expected to miss at least three games with a fractured right thumb. Rookie Jalon Daniels completed 19 of 27 passes for 148 yards, a touchdown, and two interceptions.

Green Bay also lost linebacker Edgerrin Cooper to a suspected torn Achilles in the second half.

The Packers held on late despite giving Tampa Bay a chance to tie the game.

Ravens 24, Titans 18

Lamar Jackson’s night ended with a scare, but the Baltimore Ravens still found a way to beat the Tennessee Titans 24-18 on Sunday. The win moved Baltimore to 3-1 and gave the team consecutive victories while also protecting its home field for the first time this season.

Jackson’s left ankle twisted underneath Jermaine Johnson II as the Titans defensive end sacked him on the final play of the first half. He returned to the sideline after halftime wearing a protective boot but remained questionable and never returned to the game.

Tyler Huntley stepped in and completed eight of nine passes, helping Baltimore close out the win without a passing touchdown in the second half.

The Ravens also dealt with injuries to Marlon Humphrey, Durham Smythe and Andrew Vorhees. Baltimore committed 13 penalties for 131 yards and failed to score after halftime, but its defense held Tennessee to just two conversions on 10 third-down attempts.

Derrick Henry added 73 rushing yards and a touchdown against his former team, while Trenton Simpson recorded his first interception. With Jackson’s ankle now the biggest concern, the Ravens’ 3-1 start came with plenty to monitor heading into Week 5.

Giants 36, Cardinals 24

Jameis Winston made the most of his chance with Jaxson Dart sidelined, throwing three touchdowns as the New York Giants beat the Arizona Cardinals 36-24. But the game also ended with an unusual moment involving a game official and Cardinals tight end Trey McBride.

With just under five minutes remaining, line judge Jeff Seeman was caught on camera apparently directing profanity at McBride following a play where no pass interference or illegal contact penalty was called on Giants cornerback Dru Phillips. Arizona punted after the third-and-2 play.

The NFL is now reviewing the exchange. NFLPA executive director JC Tretter also called for the league to hold the official accountable, saying players and officials should be held to the same standard.

The Giants sealed the win when Deonte Banks intercepted Jacoby Brissett and returned it for a touchdown as time expired.

The Cardinals had earlier dealt with another concern when Malik Nabers landed hard on his right shoulder after a 39-yard catch from Winston. The receiver had dislocated the same shoulder just two weeks earlier, making the landing another worrying moment for New York.

Bengals 17, Jaguars 22

Trailing by 10 points at halftime, the Cincinnati Bengals had plenty of ground to make up. Joe Burrow finished with 428 passing yards, a passing touchdown, and a rushing score, but two interceptions proved costly as Jacksonville held on for a 22-17 win.

The bigger concern for Cincinnati came with its receivers. Ja’Marr Chase was ruled out early in the second half after taking a heavy hit from Ventrell Miller and being evaluated for a concussion. Tee Higgins also suffered an adductor injury in the fourth quarter and later returned, but he was absent for Cincinnati’s final drive.

The Bengals struggled to run the ball, finishing with just 23 rushing yards. That made it difficult to keep the offense balanced despite Burrow’s big passing numbers.

“We had our opportunities the last two weeks, but certainly this isn’t Armageddon or anything,” Burrow told reporters after the game.

Cincinnati dropped to 2-2 after its second straight loss, while Jacksonville improved to 3-1.

Bills 26, Patriots 29

Despite a turnover-heavy start to the season, Drake Maye and his team were able to ensure that the Buffalo Bills didn’t carry on undefeated, but the game did end up being a close call.

Initially, the Bills found their way into the game when head coach Mike Vrabel’s comments resulted in a penalty for the team. The expletive being used also resulted in a potential fourth down for the Bills, turning into a great first-down opportunity.

This eventually resulted in yet another rushing touchdown for Josh Allen, now at 86 rushing touchdowns.

The Patriots had controlled the first half and carried a 14–7 lead late into the second quarter. Then, on a crucial third-and-goal from the 16, Josh Allen’s pass fell incomplete, seemingly forcing Buffalo to settle for a field goal. Instead, a string of penalties kept the drive alive and completely changed the game’s momentum.

With 1:50 on the clock, the Patriots not only threw a passing TD but also converted the extra 2-pt attempt, meaning Allen needed a field goal to at least equalize 29 – 29. This eventually proved too difficult a task for the team.

Bears 23, Jets 12

Even if against a team with an unimpressive 1-2 record, the Bears would cherish a win with their star quarterback out. That is exactly what happened. In Caleb Williams’ absence, Tyson Bagent scored his first touchdown since 2023.

Additionally, the rushing department ensured the win came with control as Kyle Monangai totaled 146 rushing yards and two touchdowns.

But it wasn’t all bad news for the New York Jets. Right after the first quarter, with just under 12 minutes left for halftime, veteran Minkah Fitzpatrick finally picked off the ball.

On the face of it, it was only one interception, but it arrived after 637 days and 20 regular-season games for the franchise. All in all, Geno Smith’s touchdown pass in the final quarter wasn’t enough to avoid defeat, pushing their record to 1-3 while the Bears bettered theirs to 3-1.

Texans 30, Cowboys 34

The Dallas Cowboys looked lifeless early in Houston, trailing by 10 points before finding their way back into the game. Javonte Williams led the rushing attack with 62 yards and three touchdowns, but the biggest play came late.

Dak Prescott also found himself in an early confrontation. On Dallas’ opening offensive play, Prescott scrambled and slid before former teammate Kenneth Murray Jr. delivered a late hit. No flag was thrown, and Prescott quickly got in Murray’s face as the Cowboys rallied around their quarterback.

Dallas eventually trailed 30-26 with 2:23 left, but Prescott led an 11-play, 74-yard drive that ended with CeeDee Lamb’s 12-yard touchdown catch. Lamb had a huge afternoon, finishing with 17 catches for 189 yards, the second-most receptions in Cowboys history.

The Cowboys also added some social-media spice to the in-state matchup, referencing “Choosin’ Texas” and reworking the opening sequence of “King of the Hill” with their own twist.

After a slow start, Dallas finished the job on the road.

Commanders 13, Colts 30

In the first quarter, not many would have expected the Washington Commanders to be on the losing side in London, but by the time the clock rolled down, the Colts finally snapped their nine-game losing streak and found an NFL win.

Before the international game kicked off, though, singer Josh Levi’s performance of the U.S. National anthem was not very well received by fans. The rendition was different from how the anthem is usually sung, and this did not go unnoticed.

“The National Anthem is not meant to be sung in this manner. Hopefully that’s his last performance,” one fan wrote.

Some people focused on the fact that the singer was talented, but this idea may not have quite worked out.

“This was the worst rendition ive ever heard from someone who can sing,” another comment read.

A lot of other fans even spoke about how this was unexpected from the “talented kid” and about how they “mute the TV” upon hearing the rendition.

Soon into the game, the Commanders had a 6-0 lead, courtesy of two field goals, when they had to turn to their rookie quarterback, Athan Kaliakmanis.

Backup QB Marcus Mariota was already filling in for an injured Jayden Daniels. Though Kaliakmanis managed a passing score, it didn’t come close to the Colts’ three touchdowns through the game.

The Washington Commanders turned to third-string rookie quarterback Athan Kaliakmanis after Marcus Mariota suffered a right knee injury in the first quarter.

For the first points of the game, a debatable toughness call on Amik Robertson turned out to change things. The 3rd and 14 turned into a first down with just around 35 yards needed for a touchdown.

Many fans felt that this call was clearly biased, with the Commanders playing better than the Colts up until that call.

“The officials obviously wanted the Colts to win,” one fan said.

For some, it was not a new sight in the league at all.

“Refs been trash we all know it . S*** is unwatchable always injuries or flags, the fan said.

Though the Colts defense did show up, fans felt that this call was effective in giving them an advantage in the proceedings.

“This really changed the game, went from FG attempt to a TD. refs think they are the product,” one fan summed up as it seemed to turn the tide.

From then on, the Colts defense also impressed, with a crucial interception setting up a second touchdown as well. But the final result is still wrapped in the debate over the ref call.