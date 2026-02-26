Sources: Colts Looking For Ways to Keep Alec Pierce & Daniel Jones; Bears Firm on Tyson Bagent

JACKSONVILLE, FL – DECEMBER 07: Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Alec Pierce 14 looks on during the game between the Jacksonville Jaguars and the Indianapolis Colts on December 7, 2025 at EverBank Stadium in Jacksonville, Fl. Photo by David Rosenblum/Icon Sportswire NFL, American Football Herren, USA DEC 07 Colts at Jaguars EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon251207526703

In the high-stakes game of NFL free agency, one team’s past indecision is about to have major financial consequences, potentially resetting the market for the entire league.

As workouts commence for position players at the combine, the talk around potential free agents is heating up, as are possible trades for veterans. Here’s the latest from the Indiana Convention Center.

Alec Pierce, the hot name at the receiver spot

As the days click by during combine week, one thing becomes more obvious: receiver Alec Pierce is one of the hottest names in town. So hot in fact that there’s a good chance his present team, the Indianapolis Colts, is unlikely to let him hit the open market.

I’m told the Colts want to keep both Pierce and quarterback Daniel Jones on the roster moving forward. The thinking is that the team will try to get Jones done before free agency begins, then tag Pierce and attempt to sign him to an extended deal. Putting the franchise tag on Pierce would cost an estimated $28 million this season, one million more than the average annual amount he was expected to sign for that I reported earlier this week.

League sources here in Indianapolis say the situation the Colts find themselves in is due to their own negligence. There was a window of opportunity to extend Pierce one year ago when he would’ve cost less than half of his market value today, yet the franchise dragged its feet.

Second tier of WR’s gain from Pierce tag

If the Colts tag Pierce or sign him to a contract extension before free agency opens, the second tier of receivers set to hit the market would greatly benefit. Wideouts such as Wan’Dale Robinson would increase their salary demands once Pierce is off the market.

Earlier this week, I reported the Tennessee Titans as a potential landing spot for Robinson, as the team has interest in him and recently hired Brian Daboll, the coach who drafted the receiver out of Kentucky, as their offensive coordinator. I’m told that discussions between the two sides have gone well. I am also told that the Cleveland Browns, another franchise in need of receivers, is interested in Robinson.

How much will it take to pry Bagent away from the Bears?

There’s been talk of teams interested in trading for Chicago Bears backup Tyson Bagent, but I’m told the only way the team moves him is if they’re offered a significant package of picks and/or players.

During the early part of the 2025 season, when Caleb Williams was struggling, I previously reported on the affection head coach Ben Johnson has for Bagent. I’m told that the Bears really like their quarterback room the way it presently stands. Not only does the team want to hold onto Bagent, but it will try to bring back 13-year veteran Case Keenum as a coach for the two younger signal callers.

Another year under Ben Johnson will also be good for Bagent, who has two years left on his deal with the Bears.