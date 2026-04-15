Source: Commanders Favor Jeremiyah Love, Denzel Boston Locked for Round 1 and CJ Allen Rises as LB3

Essentials Inside The Story
- The Commanders currently hold the 7th pick in the draft
- CJ Allen has impressed scouts with his speed
- Washington Huskies receiver Denzel Boston has received a lot of buzz
Forget the consensus mock drafts; sources inside the Washington Commanders’ building are looking at the board very differently heading into Round 1. Could the Commanders be one of the teams in the mix for one of the six receivers who may end up in the first round of the draft?
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The Commanders love Love
The Washington Commanders presently hold the seventh pick in the draft, and there’s speculation on who they could choose with that selection. People close to the organization tell me a pass rusher, wide receiver, and cornerback are in play at No. 7. Most believe the team will not take Caleb Downs if the Ohio State safety is available to them. The team signed Nick Cross in free agency and still believes in Jartavius Martin despite a disappointing 2025 season. Those inside the building feel Martin’s upside is incredible and believe he can right the ship.
Several people tell me the team will jump all over Jeremiyah Love if he falls into their laps, with the direct quote being, “The team loves Love.” He’d be an additional weapon for Jayden Daniels, who’s coming off an injury-plagued season, and would end Washington’s running-back-by-committee approach.
Boston WR3 or WR4 on several boards
Exiting draft meetings, Washington Huskies receiver Denzel Boston has received a lot of buzz. He seems to be a lock to end up in the first round, and several teams rank him as the fourth receiver on their boards. The range for Boston starts at 16 with the New York Jets and extends to the New England Patriots at 31.
I’m told the Jets have first-round grades on the following receivers: Carnell Tate, Jordan Tyson, and Boston. While the team does like wideout Omar Cooper, and some have mocked the IU wideout to the Jets at 16, I’m told they would not select Cooper earlier than pick No. 33, which opens Day 2. This confirms what I initially reported on April 4th.
CJ Allen blows scouts away
While he only ran the 40, linebacker CJ Allen impressed scouts on hand with times that were as fast as 4.46 seconds, which are pretty good for someone who is just months removed from knee surgery and was only expected to time in the mid-4.5s.
Where could Allen land in the draft?
He’s established himself as LB3 in this draft after the Ohio State duo of Arvell Reese and Sonny Styles, and people told me Allen has cemented himself in the late part of Round 1 after Wednesday. In my last mock draft, I had the Buffalo Bills selecting Allen with the 26th pick. Others tell me that the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Dallas Cowboys are real possibilities, though they mention those teams would likely trade down from their present slots (Tampa owns the 15th selection, Dallas the 20th pick), then draft Allen.
Stukes flying up draft boards
Other than Dillon Thieneman of Oregon, few defensive backs have watched their draft stocks rise as quickly as Treydan Stukes of Arizona. Entering the season with Day 3 grades, Stukes is unlikely to get past pick 42 based on the information coming out of final draft meetings.
After a terrific senior season, Stukes timed 4.33 seconds at the combine and hit 38 inches in the vertical jump. Teams like him as a Swiss Army knife in the secondary, a defensive back who is interchangeable at safety, nickel, and even outside cornerback.
Some teams grade Stukes as the third safety on their board after Caleb Downs and Thieneman. Other teams rank him as the top nickel back in the draft, ahead of D’Angelo Ponds.
The earlier Thieneman is drafted, the quicker Stukes will come off the board. Right now, word inside the league is that Thieneman could end up with the Vikings at pick 18 or the Panthers at pick 19.
Depending on what they do with their initial selections, keep an eye on the Kansas City Chiefs and New York Jets, both with a pair of choices in Round 1 and early selections to open Day 2. The Chiefs brought Stukes in for a visit, and the Jets think highly of him at the safety spot.
Written by
Edited by
Antra Koul