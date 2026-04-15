Source: Commanders Favor Jeremiyah Love, Denzel Boston Locked for Round 1 and CJ Allen Rises as LB3

Essentials Inside The Story The Commanders currently hold the 7th pick in the draft

CJ Allen has impressed scouts with his speed

Washington Huskies receiver Denzel Boston has received a lot of buzz

Forget the consensus mock drafts; sources inside the Washington Commanders’ building are looking at the board very differently heading into Round 1. Could the Commanders be one of the teams in the mix for one of the six receivers who may end up in the first round of the draft?

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The Commanders love Love

The Washington Commanders presently hold the seventh pick in the draft, and there’s speculation on who they could choose with that selection. People close to the organization tell me a pass rusher, wide receiver, and cornerback are in play at No. 7. Most believe the team will not take Caleb Downs if the Ohio State safety is available to them. The team signed Nick Cross in free agency and still believes in Jartavius Martin despite a disappointing 2025 season. Those inside the building feel Martin’s upside is incredible and believe he can right the ship.

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Imago NEW YORK, NEW YORK – DECEMBER 13: Heisman Trophy candidate running back Jeremiyah Love of the Notre Dame Fighting Irish poses with the Trophy during a press conference, PK, Pressekonferenz before the 2025 Heisman Trophy Presentation at the Marriott Marquis Hotel on December 13, 2025 in New York City. Photo by Rich Graessle/Icon Sportswire COLLEGE FOOTBALL: DEC 13 Heisman Trophy Ceremony EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon25121321777

Several people tell me the team will jump all over Jeremiyah Love if he falls into their laps, with the direct quote being, “The team loves Love.” He’d be an additional weapon for Jayden Daniels, who’s coming off an injury-plagued season, and would end Washington’s running-back-by-committee approach.

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Boston WR3 or WR4 on several boards

Exiting draft meetings, Washington Huskies receiver Denzel Boston has received a lot of buzz. He seems to be a lock to end up in the first round, and several teams rank him as the fourth receiver on their boards. The range for Boston starts at 16 with the New York Jets and extends to the New England Patriots at 31.

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Imago November 29, 2025: Washington Huskies Wide Receiver Denzel Boston 12 celebrates his second touchdown of the game during the 4th quarter of the NCAA, College League, USA Football game between the Oregon Ducks and Washington Huskies in Seattle WA. Oregon defeated Washington 26-14. / CSM Seattle United States – ZUMAc04_ 20251129_zma_c04_388 Copyright: xStevexFaberx

I’m told the Jets have first-round grades on the following receivers: Carnell Tate, Jordan Tyson, and Boston. While the team does like wideout Omar Cooper, and some have mocked the IU wideout to the Jets at 16, I’m told they would not select Cooper earlier than pick No. 33, which opens Day 2. This confirms what I initially reported on April 4th.

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CJ Allen blows scouts away

While he only ran the 40, linebacker CJ Allen impressed scouts on hand with times that were as fast as 4.46 seconds, which are pretty good for someone who is just months removed from knee surgery and was only expected to time in the mid-4.5s.

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Where could Allen land in the draft?

Imago NCAA, College League, USA Football: Alabama at Georgia Sep 27, 2025 Athens, Georgia, USA Georgia Bulldogs linebacker CJ Allen 3 arrives on field before the game against the Alabama Crimson Tide at Sanford Stadium. Athens Sanford Stadium Georgia USA, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xBrettxDavisx 20250927_lbm_ad1_003

He’s established himself as LB3 in this draft after the Ohio State duo of Arvell Reese and Sonny Styles, and people told me Allen has cemented himself in the late part of Round 1 after Wednesday. In my last mock draft, I had the Buffalo Bills selecting Allen with the 26th pick. Others tell me that the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Dallas Cowboys are real possibilities, though they mention those teams would likely trade down from their present slots (Tampa owns the 15th selection, Dallas the 20th pick), then draft Allen.

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Stukes flying up draft boards

Other than Dillon Thieneman of Oregon, few defensive backs have watched their draft stocks rise as quickly as Treydan Stukes of Arizona. Entering the season with Day 3 grades, Stukes is unlikely to get past pick 42 based on the information coming out of final draft meetings.

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After a terrific senior season, Stukes timed 4.33 seconds at the combine and hit 38 inches in the vertical jump. Teams like him as a Swiss Army knife in the secondary, a defensive back who is interchangeable at safety, nickel, and even outside cornerback.

Some teams grade Stukes as the third safety on their board after Caleb Downs and Thieneman. Other teams rank him as the top nickel back in the draft, ahead of D’Angelo Ponds.

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Imago INDIANAPOLIS, IN – FEBRUARY 26: Arizona defensive back Treydan Stukes answers questions from the media during the NFL, American Football Herren, USA Scouting Combine on February 26, 2026 at the Indiana Convention Center in Indianapolis, IN. Photo by Zach Bolinger/Icon Sportswire NFL: FEB 26 Scouting Combine EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon2602263467

The earlier Thieneman is drafted, the quicker Stukes will come off the board. Right now, word inside the league is that Thieneman could end up with the Vikings at pick 18 or the Panthers at pick 19.

Depending on what they do with their initial selections, keep an eye on the Kansas City Chiefs and New York Jets, both with a pair of choices in Round 1 and early selections to open Day 2. The Chiefs brought Stukes in for a visit, and the Jets think highly of him at the safety spot.