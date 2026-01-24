Sources: Bears Emerge as Suitors for Travis Etienne Jr., Chargers Expected to Cut Mekhi Becton, Toledo QB Not Focused on NFL

Saturday at the Shrine Bowl saw weather Armageddon, as ice gave way to snow and cold winds that have paralyzed most of this southern state.

Yet there was still plenty of football at the Ford Center and plenty of buzz and rumors swirling at the player hotel. Here is the latest edition of news and rumors from the Shrine Bowl.

Who will be the first offensive tackle drafted?

The overall consensus has Spencer Fano of Utah and Francis Mauigoa of Miami as the top offensive tackles in the draft, and then there’s a big drop-off at the position.

Imago NCAA, College League, USA Football: Miami at Georgia Tech Nov 9, 2024 Atlanta, Georgia, USA Miami Hurricanes linebacker Francisco Mauigoa 1 reacts after a tackle against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets in the first quarter at Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field. Atlanta Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field Georgia USA, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xBrettxDavisx 20241109_bdd_ad1_020

I have Fano graded ahead of Mauigoa on the EssentiallySports Big Board and recently had the Utah junior selected ahead of the Miami underclassman in a recent two-round mock draft, but that is not a consensus.

Speaking with teams here at the Shrine Game and even people from the camps of both players, they believe the spread between the two players is too close to call to determine who is OT1 and OT2 at this point.

Yet they all seem in agreement on this point: the third pick of the draft, presently owned by the Arizona Cardinals, is way too early for either to be selected. Everyone I spoke with says that at this point, they’d be shocked if either tackle is selected that early.

The optimal scenario for Arizona would be trading down a few slots, then selecting one of the tackles. Though all agree that moving down may be difficult in this draft.

Etienne to Chicago?

One of the players people will be focused on once free agency opens in March is running back Travis Etienne.

The Jaguars’ 2021 first-round pick is coming off his best campaign since his rookie season, rushing for 1,107 yards and seven TDs. He also added 36 receptions with six more scores.

Imago JACKSONVILLE, FL – DECEMBER 07: Jacksonville Jaguars running back Travis Etienne Jr. 1 before the game between the Jacksonville Jaguars and the Indianapolis Colts on December 7, 2025 at EverBank Stadium in Jacksonville, Fl. Photo by David Rosenblum/Icon Sportswire NFL, American Football Herren, USA DEC 07 Colts at Jaguars EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon251207524022

Etienne, who was a main cog in the Jaguars’ offense as a ball carrier, pass catcher, and blocker, is set for free agency unless Jacksonville can find a way to re-sign him, but the team is expected to be cash-strapped heading into the offseason.

League insiders have long believed the Chicago Bears will be suitors for Etienne if he hits free agency. This is despite having a solid 1-2 punch with D’Andre Swift and Kyle Monangai.

Swift has one year remaining on his deal, though the Bears can opt out, and Monangai is just a second-year player.

While some will see Etienne for Swift as an even swap, sources say the Jags running back is a better fit for Liam Coen’s offense, as he’s much more of a pass-catching threat.

To make this move happen, the Bears, who are projected to be about $4.3 million over the salary cap approaching a new league year, will have to do some cost-cutting.

The Chargers are expected to cut Becton

After seemingly turning his career around, word at the Shrine Bowl is that Mekhi Becton has reverted to his former ways, and the Los Angeles Chargers will opt out of the final year of his contract.

Imago NFL, American Football Herren, USA Los Angeles Chargers OTA May 27, 2025 El Segundo, CA, USA Los Angeles Chargers guard Mekhi Becton 73 during organized team activities at The Bolt. El Segundo The Bolt CA USA, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xKirbyxLeex 20250527_jhp_al2_0042

Becton, the 11th selection of the 2020 draft by the New York Jets, watched his career go downhill. After a promising rookie season at left tackle, Becton’s career went downhill due to weight and conditioning issues.

As I reported several times since 2022, the offensive lineman’s weight had ballooned to over 415 pounds, leaving him out of shape.

The Jets made no attempt to re-sign him after his rookie contract.

A one-year stint with the Eagles saw him get his game and life back on track, culminating in a Super Bowl ring and a new two-year, $20 million contract with the Chargers last offseason. But he’s been a disappointment despite starting 15 games.

Becton’s run and pass blocking were both a disaster, and he was ranked as one of the worst guards in the league.

The Chargers can opt out of the second year of his deal, and people at the Shrine Bowl tell me that’s exactly what will happen.

Toledo quarterback not expected to pursue professional football

I’ve been a big fan of Toledo quarterback Tucker Gleason for two years running. The big-armed passer is a terrific athlete who has consistently beaten opponents while throwing the ball or running with it.

Imago NCAA, College League, USA Football: Toledo at Washington State Oct 25, 2025 Pullman, Washington, USA Toledo Rockets quarterback Tucker Gleason 4 throws a pass against the Washington State Cougars in the first half at Gesa Field at Martin Stadium. Pullman Gesa Field at Martin Stadium Washington USA, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xJamesxSnookx 20251025_tcs_an2_046

He’s started the past two seasons for the Rockets, totaling 5,323 yards passing and 45 TDs during that time.

I’ve wondered for a while why Gleason isn’t highly regarded in the scouting community and found out why Saturday. Sources from the Toledo program tell me Gleason has little interest in pursuing an NFL career and will go into the private sector instead.