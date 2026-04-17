Sources: Cardinals Targeting Edge Rusher at #3, With David Bailey and Ty Simpson in Play Later in Round 1

Essentials Inside The Story Teams to reportedly go for cornerbacks and offensive linemen late in the first round

Cardinals GM Ossenfort will reportedly have the final say on the draft picks

Seydou Traore reportedly to be the first non-combine player selected in the draft

With the NFL Draft just a week away, the Arizona Cardinals are sharpening their focus. Sources suggest that the Cardinals have a clear target for their No. 3 overall pick and are already planning a move back into the first round for a quarterback. While most franchises are still debating their draft boards, reportedly, the Cardinals’ round 1 strategy is not only set but includes a two-pronged approach to reshaping the franchise.

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Drafting BPA could be the norm next week

For months now, the narrative has been the same: the 2026 NFL Draft is uninspired and weak. One look at the EssentiallySports big board confirms this belief, as there are only a dozen players with true first-round grades. Multiple sources believe that, soon after the first round, teams will start drafting best player available (BPA) rather than targeting individual players or positions.

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Teams historically default to size/speed prospects in the late rounds, hoping to get good athletes who their coaches will transition into productive football players. This year, people believe that drafting size/speed prospects will begin much earlier than the late rounds; it could begin soon after Day 3 commences.

The belief around the league is that with such a weak draft at the top, expect teams to select a lot of cornerbacks and offensive linemen late in the first round. Historically, surprise picks in the bottom half of round one, in fact, do come from the cornerback spot. During pro day month, I mentioned that Chris Johnson, the athletic cornerback from San Diego State, could be a potential surprise as the first round closes out, but some in the league now believe he’s a lock top-32 choice. Johnson is listed as the 36th-best player on the EssentiallySports big board.

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Surprise first-rounders on the offensive line

I wrote an insider piece on the offensive guards last Saturday, mentioning Emmanuel Pregnon as well as Chase Bisontis, and pointed to Keylan Rutledge as the sleeper at the position who a team could select much earlier.

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Imago January 9, 2026: Oregon s Emmanuel Pregnon in action during the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl – a College Football Playoff CFP Semifinal – featuring the 5 Oregon Ducks and the 1 Indiana Hoosiers, played at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia. Indiana rolls over Oregon, 56-22. /CSM Atlanta United States of America – ZUMAc04_ 20260109_faf_c04_101 Copyright: xCecilxCopelandx

Many will be surprised to hear that some teams have Bisontis and Rutledge ranked ahead of Pregnon. The basis for this ranking is that several franchises view Pregnon solely as a left guard, while many teams believe Bisontis and Rutledge can play left guard as well as the all-important right guard position. I mentioned the New York Giants as a team considering Rutledge at the top of Round 2, yet they have told people they believe he’ll likely be gone before they are called to the clock with the 37th pick.

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The chatter seems to be getting louder that Rutledge could end up in the bottom half of Round 1.

Ossenfort is in charge in Arizona

There has been speculation and a variety of opinions in the league, wondering who’ll be making the final draft decisions in Arizona. Will the new coaching staff, headed by Mike LaFleur, have an equal if not final say on the players selected? Could owner Michael Bidwill force his choices in the war room? Or will the final decisions go through Monti Ossenfort, the general manager many thought would be fired after the 2025 season?

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Imago NFL, American Football Herren, USA Arizona Cardinals at Dallas Cowboys Nov 3, 2025 Arlington, Texas, USA Arizona Cardinals general manager Monti Ossenfort looks on before the game against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium. Arlington AT&T Stadium Texas USA, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xJeromexMironx 20251103_lbm_an4_014

Sources familiar with the franchise say Ossenfort will be the final decision maker on the draft picks. So which way is he leaning?

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These same sources tell me that Ossenfort wants an edge rusher with the third pick, likely meaning David Bailey if he gets past the Jets. I’m also told that Ossenfort will look to move into the bottom of Round 1 and draft quarterback Ty Simpson if the opportunity arises.

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The Cardinals released 2019 No. 1 overall pick quarterback Kyler Murray on the first day of the league year, leaving them with Jacoby Brissett as their starter. Trading up for Simpson makes complete sense, considering the background of their new head coach and the need at the position. Plus, with Brissett and Gardner Minshew on the depth chart at quarterback, Simpson could be eased into the line-up.

Who will be the first non-combine player drafted?

Indiana edge rusher Mikail Kamara and Duke defensive tackle Aaron Hall are two players often mentioned as the ones who could be the first non-combine invitees to be selected in the draft. Yet people I speak with believe it’s going to be Seydou Traore, the tight end from Mississippi State.

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Imago November 1, 2025: Bulldogs tight end Seydou Traore 8 looks in a ball as he warms up. Mississippi State defeated Arkansas 38-35 in Fayetteville, AR. /CSM Fayetteville USA – ZUMAcm9_ 20251101_faf_cm9_028 Copyright: xRicheyxMillerx

Traore, originally from England and part of the league’s International Players Program, has checked all the boxes in the predraft process. From his dominant showing at the Shrine Bowl to pro day, when he timed 4.54 seconds in the 40 after measuring 6-foot-3.5 and 244 pounds, Traore has proven he has next-level ability.

Graded as a sixth-round prospect on our big board, Traore had official-30 visits with the Indianapolis Colts, Denver Broncos, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Los Angeles Chargers, and Minnesota Vikings. The New York Jets have also been sneaking around and are interested in the athletic tight end.