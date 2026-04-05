Sources: Colts Eye Elijah Sarratt as Michael Pittman Jr Replacement; Steelers, Jets High on Omar Cooper Jr

Essentials Inside The Story Omar Cooper Jr. is viewed as a potential WR4 in the class

Elijah Sarratt is expected to go between the late 2nd and middle 3rd round

Ted Hurst surprised scouts with a 4.42-second 40-yard dash at the combine

With the NFL Draft just weeks away, the scramble to replace star talent is in full swing, and sources say the Indianapolis Colts have a specific target in mind to fill the void left by Michael Pittman Jr. Te top three receivers in this year’s draft are a consensus lock and as many as 45 receivers will be drafted reportedly, league sources suggest the real action begins with WR4. A fierce debate is splitting draft rooms and has teams like the Steelers and Jets targeting a sleeper prospect.

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The consensus has the top three as Carnell Tate, Makai Lemon, and Jordan Tyson, pretty much in that order. The fourth receiver is either KC Concepcion or Omar Cooper Jr., depending on who you speak with.

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Omar Cooper Jr.

Imago January 09, 2025: Indiana wide receiver Omar Cooper Jr. 3 during pregame of NCAA, College League, USA football game action between the Oregon Ducks and the Indiana Hoosiers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia. /CSM Atlanta United States of America – ZUMAc04_ 20260109_zma_c04_177 Copyright: xJohnxMersitsx

Cooper is building momentum amongst scouts and receiver coaches. He’s athletic and is a terrific pass catcher with a developing game, and people boast about his character. Cooper has spoken with every team from pick 18 to 36. The Carolina Panthers, who own the 19th selection, are bringing Cooper in for an official-30 visit. In a recent mock draft, I had the Panthers taking a receiver with that selection, though it was Jordyn Tyson.

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I’m told Cooper is in play for the Pittsburgh Steelers at pick No. 21 despite trading for Michael Pittman, and the New York Jets are also high on the speedy wideout, though they would only consider him with the 33rd pick.

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Elijah Sarratt

Imago Syndication: The Herald-Times Indiana s Elijah Sarratt 13 makes a catch during spring football practice on Thursday, April 10, 2025. Bloomington , EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xRichxJanzaruk/Herald-Timesx USATSI_25893517

Cooper’s teammate, Elijah Sarratt, is also getting high praise. Sarratt’s range begins towards the end of the second round and extends to the middle of the third frame. Keep the New Orleans Saints in mind, as they own pick 73, and the Indianapolis Colts, who will be called to the clock five selections later with pick 78, unless they make a trade.

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The Saints will address the receiver and tight end positions in the draft, according to sources. It could be a situation where the team takes Kenyon Sadiq with its first-round pick, then drafts a pass rusher in the second round and finishes out Day 2 with a receiver such as Sarratt. I can confirm the Saints spent extensive time with both Sarratt and Cooper after the IU pro day last week.

Despite signing Alec Pierce to a massive contract last month, the Colts need a replacement for Pittman, whom the team traded. Sources said that not only would Sarratt be a perfect replacement, but it would be a homecoming of sorts, as the wideout has been a terrific receiver for the Indiana Hoosiers the past two years and was a big part of the offense that propelled the program to the national title last season.

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Ted Hurst

Imago NCAA, College League, USA Football 2024: Georgia State vs UCONN NOV 01 November 1, 2024: Georgia State Panthers wide receiver Ted Hurst 16 holds onto a reception while being tackled by Connecticut Huskies defensive back D Mon Brinson 3 during an NCAA football game at Pratt & Whitney Stadium in East Hartford, CT. Rusty Jones/Cal Media Credit Image: Rusty Jones/Cal Sport Media East Hartford Ct USA EDITORIAL USE ONLY Copyright: xx ZUMA-20241101_zma_c04_083.jpg RustyxJonesx csmphotothree313115

Another bigger but faster receiver building momentum on draft boards is Ted Hurst. Entering the season graded as a free agent by scouts, Hurst had a terrific senior year, improving upon a productive 2024. He then looked good during Senior Bowl practices and ran much faster than anyone expected at the combine, timing the 40 in 4.42 seconds.

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The consensus right now is that Hurst lands in the third round, yet he’s getting consideration in the late part of the second frame by the Philadelphia Eagles. If the Eagles trade A.J. Brown on draft day to a team such as the Patriots, something we first mentioned on Essentially Sports last December, Hurst could be the receiver the franchise pegs to replace him on the depth chart.

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Kevin Coleman Jr.

Imago September 27, 2025: Missouri Tigers wide receiver Kevin Coleman Jr. runs the ball during an NCAA, College League, USA football game against the Massachusetts Minutemen at Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium in Columbia, MO. /CSM Columbia United States of America – ZUMAc04_ 20250927_zma_c04_671 Copyright: xDavidxSmithx

During a recent interview with Essentially Sports, Missouri receiver Kevin Coleman Jr. informed us he is making an official-30 visit to the Atlanta Falcons, and I’ve confirmed the team is very interested in him. Atlanta did address the receiver position in the offseason, signing Olamide Zaccheaus and Jahan Dotson. Though neither contract broke the bank, it still needs speed at the position and must upgrade the return game.

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Coleman could fill both roles, as despite timing 4.41 seconds during combine workouts, he plays much faster and was a successful kick and punt returner in college. Coleman mentioned to us that he told teams during interviews that he’s ready and willing to line up as a return specialist on Sundays.