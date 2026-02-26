Sources: Cowboys Execs Get Into Verbal Spat With Players’ Agents; Dolphins Find No Trade Partners for Tua Tagovailoa

Essentials Inside The Story Pittsburgh expects Aaron Rodgers to be their 2026 starter

The veteran quarterback market is heating up. Some teams are expecting to move forward with their veteran signal callers, while others intend to move on. Here’s an update on the Tua Tagovailoa situation in Miami and the Steelers’ plans for this season.

Rodgers or bust for the Steelers

The sense around the combine is that the Pittsburgh Steelers are banking on Aaron Rodgers returning to be their starting quarterback in 2026. In fact, I’m told the only way Rodgers is not the starter in Pittsburgh this season is if he decides to retire.

After a losing campaign with the New York Jets in 2025, Rodgers signed with the Steelers after Gang Green cut him loose. He then helped lead Pittsburgh into the playoffs, where they were quickly eliminated in the first round by the Houston Texans.

Bringing Rodgers back makes sense for a variety of reasons, with the fact that Mike McCarthy is the team’s new head coach being front and center. It’s much easier for McCarthy to work with a veteran like Rodgers than start from scratch with a rookie. It will also allow the Steelers to address other needs early in the draft, such as receiver, rather than select their signal-caller of the future.

There’s interest in Tua, but no trade partners for Miami

Last week, I mentioned that there’s a possibility the Miami Dolphins could make a public statement on the future of Tua Tagovailoa with the franchise here at the combine; so what’s the latest?

I’m told there are several teams interested in Tagovailoa, but it’s very unlikely any of them would trade for the signal caller. Instead, they will gamble and try to pick him up after Miami waives him.

Why no trade partners?

Teams know the Dolphins are done with Tagovailoa and don’t want to part with any draft capital for a quarterback they know won’t be with that organization soon. As explained to me by someone close to the situation, it’s cheaper to pick up Tagovailoa after the Dolphins cut him and pay him the minimum veteran salary, or close to it as an offset, rather than trade for him and take on his contractual salary in 2026.

Teams looking to keep their own players

Agents who have been meeting with teams tell me there’s an interesting dynamic taking shape, as franchises are now looking to keep their own players rather than dip into the free-agent pool. There are a few reasons for this, including familiarity with the players and hope to continue their development.

One recent example of this is the Los Angeles Rams signing veteran safety Quentin Lake to a three-year contract extension in January. As I reported from the Shrine Bowl, the team also hopes to extend the contract of tackle Warren McClendon Jr., who’s entering the final year of his rookie deal.

Further confirmation that the Jets want Breece Hall back

On Wednesday, I wrote at length on the Jets’ future strategy for running back Breece Hall and the fact that the team wants to sign him to a contract extension. That report was further confirmed Wednesday evening over dinner, when someone with knowledge of the situation told me, “Even if Hall wanted to leave the Jets, he won’t be able to!”

The implication is that Hall will eventually have to sign with the Jets if they tag him, or he’ll have to sit out a year, the way Le’Veon Bell did in 2018 after being tagged by the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Testy discussions for the Cowboys

While contracts for potential free agents are talked about in the back rooms between agents and teams here at the combine, so too are extensions for players currently locked into deals.

The Dallas Cowboys have been having discussions on both, and according to a source familiar with the discussions, it’s been a struggle at times. The source said that Cowboys front office personnel got into loud verbal disagreements, verbal fights as they were described, with four different agents over the topic of contract extensions or potential free-agent contracts. One player mentioned was three-time Pro Bowl placekicker Brandon Aubrey, who is reportedly looking for a deal that would pay him $10 million annually.

Broncos looking at Trojan safeties

Though safety is not a position that tops the list of needs for the Broncos, the team needs to add depth in that area and safeguard against the potential loss of Brandon Jones, who’ll be a free agent after this season.

I’m told the team has an interest in both USC safeties, Kamari Ramsey and Bishop Fitzgerald, though there’s a backstory here.

Less than two weeks ago, Denver hired Doug Belk away from USC to be its new defensive backs coach. Belk held the same position with the Trojans for the past two seasons.

Considering the familiarity Belk has with the pair, selecting one of them in the draft is possible. Sources tell me to watch for Fitzgerald in the later rounds if Denver addresses the position.